Business

Banking-finance

Businesses voice frustrations over bureaucracy, credit access at HCMC dialogue

SGGPO

At the HCMC business–government dialogue held on June 27, a representative from Decotex Co., Ltd. criticized the behavior of officials from the State Bank of Vietnam – Region 2 Branch, describing them as unfriendly and overly rigid in their scrutiny.

img-2255-4517-9238.jpg.jpg
A representative of Decotex raises concerns with the leadership of the State Bank of Vietnam – Region 2 Branch during the dialogue.

The company reported that its loan conversion application—from short-term to long-term—had been returned multiple times for minor issues, resulting in significant delays and procedural difficulties.

Despite nearing the regulatory 30-day resolution deadline, the application continued to be rejected. A company representative, whose business operates in Tan Binh Industrial Park and exports 100 percent of its curtain and interior decorative products, remarked: “European clients are extremely thorough when it comes to the origin of funds. The State Bank has every right to request information, but the process needs to be coordinated. After all, this reflects the city’s investment environment.”

ong-nguyen-duc-lenh-pho-giam-doc-nhnn-chi-nhanh-khu-vuc-ii-dang-phat-bieu-3012-2594.jpg.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh responds to the business representative's concerns.

Responding at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of SBV Region 2, acknowledged the concern and noted that over the past five years, the branch has handled more than 24,000 dossiers related to foreign loans and debt repayments. He asserted that the unit consistently adheres to the principle of maximum support for businesses—ensuring transparency, minimizing transaction costs, and avoiding bureaucratic hurdles.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, who directly oversees this area, stated that although regulations allow up to 30 days for resolution, most applications are processed far more quickly. He called the Decotex case “regrettable” and “not reflective of the unit’s directive or actual working approach.”

“We appreciate the specific feedback from businesses. Only through such candid input can we identify and address issues effectively,” Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh stated, adding that businesses can report concerns via the hotline 38211230, or directly contact him.

img-2250-2104-3691.jpg.jpg
Export enterprises take part in the dialogue.

During the dialogue, many export-oriented enterprises expressed ongoing difficulties in accessing financing. A representative of a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) outside the Southern industrial zones shared that despite being in business for 10 to 20 years, many firms are still grappling with weak credit scores (CIC ratings). This makes it difficult to secure investment capital or scale operations, forcing them to seek loans from various informal sources. Even attempts to liquidate assets—hotels, resorts, projects, factories—often fail due to a stagnant real estate market, trapping businesses in a cycle of mounting debt.

In response, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh encouraged businesses facing such challenges to provide detailed information so that the SBV can assist in connecting them with appropriate credit institutions. “This has always been our approach,” he added.

ong-tran-phu-lu-gd-itpc-dang-phat-bieu-8983-9518.jpg.jpg
ITPC Director Tran Phu Lu speaks at the dialogue conference.

Mr. Tran Phu Lu, head of the dialogue coordination committee, noted that the HCMC People’s Committee has been prioritizing resources for the city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) to roll out a broad range of export support programs this year. In just the second half of 2025, approximately 15 programs are expected to support local enterprises in attending international trade fairs across key markets such as the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Muslim countries, and other emerging markets. Participation costs will be largely covered by the State budget to maximize access to international markets.

This marked the 261st edition of the HCMC business–government dialogue series, and the second session this year specifically organized by SBV Region 2 to address the concerns of exporting enterprises.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh Deputy Director of SBV Region 2 HCMC business–government dialogue bureaucracy credit access export enterprises loan application credit scores (CIC ratings)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn