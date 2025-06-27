Businesses voice frustrations over bureaucracy, credit access at HCMC dialogue

At the HCMC business–government dialogue held on June 27, a representative from Decotex Co., Ltd. criticized the behavior of officials from the State Bank of Vietnam – Region 2 Branch, describing them as unfriendly and overly rigid in their scrutiny.

A representative of Decotex raises concerns with the leadership of the State Bank of Vietnam – Region 2 Branch during the dialogue.

The company reported that its loan conversion application—from short-term to long-term—had been returned multiple times for minor issues, resulting in significant delays and procedural difficulties.

Despite nearing the regulatory 30-day resolution deadline, the application continued to be rejected. A company representative, whose business operates in Tan Binh Industrial Park and exports 100 percent of its curtain and interior decorative products, remarked: “European clients are extremely thorough when it comes to the origin of funds. The State Bank has every right to request information, but the process needs to be coordinated. After all, this reflects the city’s investment environment.”

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh responds to the business representative's concerns.

Responding at the conference, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of SBV Region 2, acknowledged the concern and noted that over the past five years, the branch has handled more than 24,000 dossiers related to foreign loans and debt repayments. He asserted that the unit consistently adheres to the principle of maximum support for businesses—ensuring transparency, minimizing transaction costs, and avoiding bureaucratic hurdles.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, who directly oversees this area, stated that although regulations allow up to 30 days for resolution, most applications are processed far more quickly. He called the Decotex case “regrettable” and “not reflective of the unit’s directive or actual working approach.”

“We appreciate the specific feedback from businesses. Only through such candid input can we identify and address issues effectively,” Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh stated, adding that businesses can report concerns via the hotline 38211230, or directly contact him.

Export enterprises take part in the dialogue.

During the dialogue, many export-oriented enterprises expressed ongoing difficulties in accessing financing. A representative of a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) outside the Southern industrial zones shared that despite being in business for 10 to 20 years, many firms are still grappling with weak credit scores (CIC ratings). This makes it difficult to secure investment capital or scale operations, forcing them to seek loans from various informal sources. Even attempts to liquidate assets—hotels, resorts, projects, factories—often fail due to a stagnant real estate market, trapping businesses in a cycle of mounting debt.

In response, Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh encouraged businesses facing such challenges to provide detailed information so that the SBV can assist in connecting them with appropriate credit institutions. “This has always been our approach,” he added.

ITPC Director Tran Phu Lu speaks at the dialogue conference.

Mr. Tran Phu Lu, head of the dialogue coordination committee, noted that the HCMC People’s Committee has been prioritizing resources for the city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) to roll out a broad range of export support programs this year. In just the second half of 2025, approximately 15 programs are expected to support local enterprises in attending international trade fairs across key markets such as the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Muslim countries, and other emerging markets. Participation costs will be largely covered by the State budget to maximize access to international markets.

This marked the 261st edition of the HCMC business–government dialogue series, and the second session this year specifically organized by SBV Region 2 to address the concerns of exporting enterprises.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan