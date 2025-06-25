U.S. maintains zero anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese pangasius products

The Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the 20th administrative review (POR20) on anti-dumping duties for frozen pangasius fillets imported from Vietnam.

Accordingly, most Vietnamese exporters continue to enjoy zero United States dollar per kilogram on-duty rate.

This review covered eight Vietnamese exporters, including two mandatory respondents, for the period from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that one mandatory respondent would be subject to zero United States dollar on duty, while the others were excluded from the review due to the termination of the duty order on January 17, 2025. Six exporters continued to receive a separate rate of zero United States per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the national tax rate under POR20 remains at US$2.39 per kilogram as there was no requirement for review.

Under U.S. regulations, companies with zero or de minimis duty rates are exempt from posting cash deposits.

Exporters previously granted separate rates in earlier reviews will maintain their current deposit levels. Companies that do not qualify for a separate rate must make a cash deposit at the nationwide rate of US$2.39 per kilogram.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong