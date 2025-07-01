Fuel prices cut from July 1 due to VAT reduction

The maximum retail price of E5 RON92 petrol has been set at VND20,530 (US$0.79) per liter, down VND381 from June 30.

Retail fuel prices have been lowered starting from July 1 as the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 204/2025/QH15 on value-added tax (VAT) reduction takes effect.

Accordingly, the maximum retail price of E5 RON92 petrol has been set at VND20,530 (US$0.79) per liter, down VND381 from June 30.

The price of RON95-III petrol is now capped at VND21,116 per liter, a decrease of VND391.

Diesel 0.05S is priced at no more than VND19,349 per liter, down VND358 while kerosene has been reduced to a maximum of 19,064 VND per liter.

Meanwhile, mazut 180CST 3.5S has been lowered by VND314 to VND16,955 per kg.

