300 counterfeit fashion, beauty items on display to help public spot fakes

Through a display of 300 counterfeit fashion and cosmetic products, consumers are being given the opportunity to distinguish between genuine and fake items—learning how to identify authenticity versus deception.

The exhibition will run from June 26 to July 3.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade launched an exhibition showcasing 300 pairs of real and fake products, focusing primarily on fashion items, on June 26 in Hanoi. The initiative aims to help consumers compare and recognize counterfeit goods.

This free event is part of the “Peak Month of Action Against Smuggling, Trade Fraud, Counterfeiting, and Intellectual Property Violations.” Its primary objective is to raise public awareness and reinforce the Government’s strong commitment to combating fraudulent practices in the marketplace.

The exhibition is free of charge.

The exhibition is open to the public, businesses, and organizations from June 26 to July 3. Now in its 17th edition, the event contributes to building a transparent, safe, and healthy consumer market.

This year’s exhibition features over 300 counterfeit products confiscated by market surveillance forces across major provinces and cities including Hanoi, HCMC, Da Nang, and Quang Ninh.

Among the items on display are handbags, leather wallets, footwear, watches, perfumes, and cosmetics—all bearing trademarks, logos, and labels that infringe on intellectual property rights or lack clear origin. Many of these items pose potential health risks to consumers, especially substandard perfumes and cosmetics.

Both genuine and counterfeit items are on display.

The main focus of this exhibition is on fashion products.

Visitors can learn to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products.

A number of counterfeit products have been found to closely mimic the design, packaging, and brand identifiers of high-end labels such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, YSL, Rolex, Nike, and Adidas. Notable examples include fake Hermes handbags, Rolex and Hublot watches, Chanel and Gentle Monster sunglasses, and Gucci belts—many of which were seized from Saigon Square (HCMC), tourist streets in Da Nang, and cosmetics stores in Quang Ninh.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Binh, Deputy Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, warned that violators are using increasingly sophisticated methods to evade detection.

Many fashion products from major global brands have been counterfeited.

He emphasized that the department will intensify inspections in both traditional retail spaces and e-commerce platforms. He also called for closer coordination among ministries, agencies, and local governments to strengthen enforcement.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Binh noted that even after the peak campaign ends, market surveillance teams will continue monitoring high-risk categories such as food safety, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements.

To enhance deterrence, stricter penalties are also on the horizon. The agency has proposed amendments to Decree 98/2020/ND-CP, which would double the current administrative fines for trafficking in counterfeit or prohibited goods—especially in cases involving threats to public health. For serious violations, criminal prosecution may be considered.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan