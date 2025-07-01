Green Trade Forum 2025 kicks off, paving way for sustainable exports

The award ceremony for Green Enterprises 2024, held by SGGP Newspaper (Photo: SGGP)



The Green Trade Forum 2025 is more than a mere discussion on technology or commerce; it is the continuation of a nearly two-decade-long journey. This journey has evolved from media advocacy and honoring green pioneers to creating new trade infrastructure and supporting businesses in their comprehensive green transformation and deep international integration.

The movement began in 2006 when SGGP Newspaper launched the Green Enterprise Awards to recognize companies at the forefront of technological innovation and environmental responsibility.

In 2010, this was expanded with the Green Consumption Campaign, a partnership with Saigon Co.op aimed at end consumers. From dedicated “green aisles” in supermarkets to broad community outreach, the campaign laid a solid foundation for responsible consumption and helped establish a green brand identity for Vietnamese products.

CEO Pham Thi Xuan Huong of OPC Pharmaceutical, a steadfast partner of this campaign, shared, “The Green Enterprise certification was more than an honor; it was a catalyst for us to innovate our entire process, from cultivation to distribution. Without our environmental commitment, we could never have entered demanding markets like the EU and Japan.”

Similarly, Saigon Cosmetics Corp., a heritage brand, restructured its entire product portfolio to be ecologically safe. “Recycled packaging and natural ingredients are our long-term development tenets. By positioning our brand as green, we’ve successfully expanded our market share both domestically and abroad”, said Deputy CEO Le Duy Cuong.

In a heavier industry, Binh Minh Plastics JSC. was among the first to invest in a circular plastics production line and implement a strict emissions inventory system. The products not only meet domestic environmental standards but also meet the import requirements of high-end markets. As its representative affirmed, “The Green Consumption Campaign helped consumers understand and trust our products in a way that conventional advertising simply cannot.”

For 16 years, the Saigon Co.op retail system has been a cornerstone of this initiative. Deputy CEO Nguyen Ngoc Thang stated, “Green consumption is not a trend; it’s our strategy. We prioritize products with green certification and transparent traceability. Every June, our joint Green Consumption Campaign with SGGP Newspaper attracts over a million participants, boosting sales of green products by 50-60 percent compared to other months.”

This synergy between media, business, distribution, and consumers has cultivated a thriving sustainable development ecosystem, helping businesses access markets and enhancing the value of Vietnamese brands internationally.

A major highlight of today’s forum is the official launch of the EcoHub Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Platform, a joint initiative by SGGP Newspaper and Arobid Technology JSC. It is the first specialized platform in Vietnam dedicated to the green business community.

According to Chairman Tran Van Chin of Arobid, EcoHub is a smart trade infrastructure where businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, can enter the global supply chain with greater efficiency and lower costs.

The platform is structured around seven pillar industries, namely renewable energy, green transport, sustainable materials, green finance, green consumption, digital transformation technology, and Vietmade. All of them aligned with Vietnam’s national green growth strategy until 2030 with a vision to 2050, as well as the standards of key export markets like the EU, the US, and Japan.

Launching alongside EcoHub is the “EcoHub XPO”, a 3D digital exhibition themed “NoCarbon City”. This immersive experience allows visitors to interact with models of electric vehicles, low-carbon materials, and Net Zero production processes, marking the first time VR/AR technology has been comprehensively applied to promote green exports in Vietnam.

Strategically headquartered in the newly merged HCMC, the leading financial center of the nation, EcoHub not only reflects the city’s forward-looking vision but also demonstrates Vietnam’s potential to become a regional hub for green trade with suitable policies and technological infrastructure.

The Green Trade Forum 2025 is more than a milestone; it is the systematic continuation of a journey from awards and campaigns to a sophisticated digital trading floor. From policy commitments to practical actions, Vietnam’s green trade ecosystem is taking shape.

What is needed now is a powerful synergy between policy-making government, responsible enterprises, smart consumers, and the media that connects and amplifies these values. Only then will “green” transition from a choice to a true competitive advantage in the new global value chain.

“We are not just holding an opening ceremony. This is a new starting point where media, business, and technology converge to design the future of sustainable development for Vietnam”, affirmed Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van.

By Ai Van – Translated by Thanh Tam