HCMC recognizes 28 new OCOP products in 2024

A customer learn about OCOP products at the recognition ceremony on June 29. (Photo: SGGP)

Among these, 312 products have achieved a 3-star rating, while 107 have been awarded 4 stars, signifying high standards of quality and market potential.

On the evening of June 29, at Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment and the Department of Industry and Trade, hosted a ceremony to announce and present certification for 28 newly recognized OCOP products from five producers in 2024.

Qualified products will be granted a certificate along with the right to use the OCOP logo and star rating on their packaging. The certification is valid for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The One Commune One Product (OCOP) program is a rural economic development initiative based on local strengths. Originating in Japan, the model has now been implemented in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, said that OCOP products previously focused primarily on key commodities, handicrafts, and ornamental creatures. The program has currently expanded to food and beverages, medicinal herbs, community-based tourism services, and tourist destinations.

As of the end of June 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has officially recognized 419 OCOP products from 155 producers. Among them, 312 products have received a three-star rating, while 107 have achieved four-star status. However, the scale and impact of OCOP products in the city remain disproportionate to its vast potential and inherent advantages.

In the coming time, the merger of Ho Chi Minh City with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces will create favorable conditions for the further development of the OCOP program.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, has requested the Department of Science and Technology to continue supporting OCOP producers in matters of intellectual property rights, the Department of Industry and Trade to enhance market linkages and trade promotion efforts, and the Department of Tourism to connect local tourism routes with OCOP production and business facilities. In addition, the People’s Committees of wards and communes must promote OCOP products in their areas and strengthen post-recognition inspection and quality control.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh