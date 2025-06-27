Vietnamese Robusta coffee shines at Busan Coffee Show 2025

With support from the Vietnam Trade Office in South Korea, four representative booths—including the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, Simexco Dak Lak, and the MISS EDE brand—participated directly in the exhibition, engaging with consumers and showcasing Vietnam’s rich coffee culture.
The Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association presented ten Robusta samples from the Vietnam Amazing Cup 2025 competition, offering a glimpse into the diversity and quality of Vietnam’s Robusta beans.
Simexco introduced its Fine Robusta green bean line, showcasing Vietnam's potential in the specialty coffee market. At the same time, MISS EDE gained attention with its roasted and ground 'MISS EDE Vietnam Robusta' coffee, which is now available on the Coupang e-commerce platform. This move highlights the brand's growing presence in the Korean market.