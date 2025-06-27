Business

Vietnamese Robusta coffee shines at Busan Coffee Show 2025

SGGP

At the 15th Busan Coffee Show 2025, one of South Korea's largest coffee events, which took place in Busan from June 25 to June 28, Vietnam's specialty Robusta coffee stood out.

With support from the Vietnam Trade Office in South Korea, four representative booths—including the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, Simexco Dak Lak, and the MISS EDE brand—participated directly in the exhibition, engaging with consumers and showcasing Vietnam’s rich coffee culture.

z6740750144862-6730251476fb64a5af3eed620cb87671-393-9614.jpg
Founder of MISS EDE Hoang Danh Huu promotes Vietnamese coffee products at the event.

The Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association presented ten Robusta samples from the Vietnam Amazing Cup 2025 competition, offering a glimpse into the diversity and quality of Vietnam’s Robusta beans.

Simexco introduced its Fine Robusta green bean line, showcasing Vietnam's potential in the specialty coffee market. At the same time, MISS EDE gained attention with its roasted and ground 'MISS EDE Vietnam Robusta' coffee, which is now available on the Coupang e-commerce platform. This move highlights the brand's growing presence in the Korean market.

By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Robusta green bean line Korean market Robusta bean coffee products coffee culture Coupang e-commerce platform

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn