Vietnamese Robusta coffee shines at Busan Coffee Show 2025

At the 15th Busan Coffee Show 2025, one of South Korea's largest coffee events, which took place in Busan from June 25 to June 28, Vietnam's specialty Robusta coffee stood out.

With support from the Vietnam Trade Office in South Korea, four representative booths—including the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, Simexco Dak Lak, and the MISS EDE brand—participated directly in the exhibition, engaging with consumers and showcasing Vietnam’s rich coffee culture.

Founder of MISS EDE Hoang Danh Huu promotes Vietnamese coffee products at the event.

The Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association presented ten Robusta samples from the Vietnam Amazing Cup 2025 competition, offering a glimpse into the diversity and quality of Vietnam’s Robusta beans.

Simexco introduced its Fine Robusta green bean line, showcasing Vietnam's potential in the specialty coffee market. At the same time, MISS EDE gained attention with its roasted and ground 'MISS EDE Vietnam Robusta' coffee, which is now available on the Coupang e-commerce platform. This move highlights the brand's growing presence in the Korean market.

By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan