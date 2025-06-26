Malaysia ends anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese cold-rolled steel

Malaysia has officially removed anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled coil steel originating from Vietnam after more than five years of imposing the duties.

Yesterday afternoon, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) has issued its final decision in the anti-dumping duty review concerning cold-rolled and non-alloy steel products over 1,300mm in width imported from China, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Production of cold-rolled steel in Vietnam. (Illustration)

Based on an assessment of the likelihood of continued dumping and its impact on domestic producers, MITI decided to lift anti-dumping duties on the specified steel products originating from Vietnam and South Korea. The decision officially took effect on June 23, 2025.

According to the Department of Trade Defense, this is the outcome of a review initiated on December 25, 2024, immediately following the conclusion of the previous five-year tariff period.

Previously, starting from December 25, 2019, MITI imposed a countervailing duty ranging from 7.7 percent to 20.13 percent on the steel imports from Vietnam following an investigation prompted by a complaint from Mycron Steel CRC SDN Bhd in Malaysia.

While lifting tariffs on Vietnam and South Korea, MITI continues to enforce countervailing duties for an additional five years on cold-rolled steel from China with rates between 4.76 percent and 26.38 percent and Japan at a rate of 26.39 percent.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Uyen Phuong