HCMC focuses on solutions for speeding up public investment disbursement

The HCMC People’s Committee should accelerate the implementation of construction projects, especially major works that have been passed by the municipal People’s Council and received an allocation of capital.

The suggestion was delivered at the closing speech of Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le at the 9th thematic session of the HCMC People's Council that was held on April 18.

In addition, the HCMC People’s Committee needs to focus on implementing missions in accordance with Politburo's Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW dated October 7, 2022, on socio-economic development, defense and security in the Southeastern region to 2030, with a vision to 2045, and Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045; and 17 key indicators for socio-economic development for 2023 released in the resolution 71 of the municipal People's Council.

The city’s government should closely follow the direction of the Prime Minister on a faster disbursement of public investment capital, implement the tasks set out in the Socio-economic Recovery and Development Program and National Target Programs, and continue to carry out the prevention and control of Covid-19 measures.

She also asked the departments under the municipal People’s Committee to strengthen the inspection of public investment projects and key construction projects, such as site clearance and compensation works of component project No.2 of Ring Road No.3, the renovation project on the polluted Xuyen Tam Canal, anti-flood projects and projects that were passed in this meeting, especially delayed works.

At the meeting, the HCMC People’s Council approved 16 submissions of the municipal People’s Committee on the upgrading, repair and refurbishment projects of 146 healthcare stations across the city and medical equipment procurement for these medical facilities, a construction project of the Hai Ba Trung secondary school in District 3, a renovation project of Binh Chanh- Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery and national historical relic sites.

The People’s Council of the city will also adjust the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period and provide a supplement to the 2023 public investment plan.

At the meeting, delegates raised a number of issues, such as environmental projects, the progress of the renovation project on the polluted Xuyen Tam Canal, challenges in public investment and traffic projects, and low disbursement rate due to difficulties in site clearance.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city established a mission team to inspect and monitor the renovation project on the polluted Xuyen Tam Canal. Legal procedures for the project are expected to be completed this year. The construction of a section of the work is planned to be kicked off in 2023 and finished on April 30, 2025.

Director of the Transport Department of HCMC Tran Quang Lam recognized that the city’s mid-term investment plan for the 2021-2025 period received a huge amount of investment capital. The agencies and units have strived to achieve 95 percent of the disbursement target.

He also pointed out the important role of investors who directly implemented the projects in effectively disbursing capital.

Director of the Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai said that one of the reasons causing the low disbursement rate is the site clearance task.

At the meeting, Chairman of the city People's Committee Phan Van Mai submitted to the HCMC People’s Council an adjustment for the medium-term public investment plan in the 2021-2025 period with a capital of VND19,555 billion (US$835 million) from the State budget.

On December 9, 2022, the municipal People’s Council approved the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period with a capital reserve of VND8,821 billion. After reviewing all projects, the HCMC People’s Committee needs a capital reserve of VND8,457 billion.

The HCMC People’s Committee suggested the People’s Council consider and assign an investment capital of VND106 billion for projects, including the first phase of the renovation and construction project of Cho Quan Hospital prison (now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases) where revolutionary and first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Phu was imprisoned, costing VND33.7 billion; and a renovation project of Binh Chanh- Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery worth VND72.4 billion. These works are expected to be completed to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Besides, the municipal People’s Committee proposed an additional capital of VND19,949 billion to the mid-term investment plan for the 2021-2024 period to implement two component projects of Ring Road 3.

On December 9, 2022, the municipal People’s Council approved the public investment plan for 2023 with a capital reserve of VND55,225 billion, including a detail allocation of VND28,446 billion and a capital reserve of VND26,778 billion that was given to implement the projects.

The remaining amount of VND1,917 billion, including the on-lending of the Government's official development assistance (ODA) funds of more than VND1,731 billion and over VND185 billion from the HCMC’s budget, has not been allocated.

The municipal People’s Committee proposed an adjustment for the 2023 public investment plan for two component projects of Ring Road 3 and a capital of VND13,864 billion for projects that are eligible for capital allocation in 2023.

Specifically, the city needs reciprocal capital for projects using ODA capital sources and foreign concessional loans of VND15 billion; State investment capital for Public-private partnerships (PPP) projects of VND5,800 billion; centralized capital budgeting of VND20,641 billion; city’s additional capital budgeting for districts worth VND50.9 billion; capital for projects using district’s budget worth VND7.7 billion; and capital for urgent public investment projects worth VND306 billion.