HCMC People's Council convenes to decide on investment in many civilian projects

On the morning of April 18, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council convened its 9th meeting (thematic session) to review and approve investment policies for various residential projects in the city.

The council is expected to approve investment policies for six projects, which include restoring the historical site of the Headquarters of the Liaison Mission of the General Command of the Vietnam People's Army, upgrading Binh Chanh - Binh Tan Martyrs Cemetery, renovating 146 commune health centers, renovating the national historical monument Cho Quan Hospital Detention Area, and static lifting of Binh Trieu Bridge 1 and Binh Phuoc 1 bridge.

Additionally, the council will consider adjusting the investment level and implementation time of six other projects, such as upgrading Cao Lo Street in District 8, constructing the Hai Ba Trung Secondary School in District 3, preventing floods in the Thi Nghe Nursing Center area, and building the traditional revolutionary area of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh (phase 3).

During this meeting, the People's Council of HCMC also reviews the third adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period and the public investment plan for 2023. The council also considers the proposals of the People's Committee of HCMC regarding the registration fees for transactions secured by land-use rights and assets attached to the land, as well as the report on the fee rates for assessing documents for the issuance of land-use rights certificates.