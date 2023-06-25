Resolution replacing Resolution 54 for HCMC’s development officially approved

The National Assembly (NA) approved a number of specific policies and mechanisms for the development of HCMC on June 24,

Accordingly, the draft resolution stipulates two main groups, including policies specified in Resolution 54 and specific mechanisms applied in other localities or stipulated in the draft laws submitted to the NA; and new policies firstly stipulated in the draft resolution focusing on four sectors, including investment, finance-budget, planning, and land management, designing an apparatus and organizational structure of HCMC and Thu Duc City.

Implementing a pilot program of Transit Oriented Development (TOD)

In urban planning, HCMC will carry out a pilot program of Transit Oriented Development (TOD). The municipal People’s Council will decide to use the local budget to independently implement public investment projects to carry out site clearance, compensation, and resettlement support for households affected by projects.

The city takes responsibility for land recovery, urban embellishment projects, resettlement, and creating land funds for biddings to choose investors to implement projects for urban, commercial, and service development in accordance with the law.

The HCMC People’s Committee will organize biddings to select contractors to implement land-use projects.

Regarding investment projects in the form of Public - Private Partnership (PPP) model, HCMC is allowed to apply PPP investment in the fields of sports and culture. The minimum investment amount in health, education and training, sports, and culture will be ordained by the municipal People’s Council.

Additionally, HCMC will be allowed to apply forms of build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts in construction, upgrade, extension, and modernization projects of road works in accordance with the approved planning for urban main streets and elevated highways.

The People's Council of HCMC will promulgate the list of projects specified in this Clause. The People's Committee of the city will provide information about projects clearly and publicly to create favorable conditions for people to supervise the works.

The city is also allowed to apply Build-Transfer (BT) contracts. Projects applying the BT contract will be signed in accordance with the law, at the time of signing the BT contract before the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment takes effect and the payment to investors has not been completed yet, the use of the land fund managed by the State will be rearranged to handle public assets to pay investors.

Investment in infrastructure

HCMC will enjoy 100 percent of revenue from adjusting policies of fees to invest in socioeconomic infrastructure, implement reform of salary policies in accordance with regulations, and use the city’s budget to implement construction projects of regional and inter-regional roads, national highways, expressways running across the city, support localities at home and abroad.

The HCMC People’s Council will take charge of changing the use purpose of rice land under 500ha in accordance with the planning, allocating public investment capital to provide interest rate support to projects that receive loans from the HCMC Finance and Investment State Owned Company (HFIC), and establishing the Department of Food Safety.

The HCMC People’s Committee will approve the planning and allocate land funds for social housing projects.

The southern metropolis will provide support to individuals and organizations whose land is taken back by the State for public work projects, innovation and startup activities in the city’s priority sectors.

The city will also offer corporate income tax exemption for a period of five years to innovative start-up businesses, science and technology organizations, creativity and innovation centers, and organizations supporting innovation and startup activities; and income tax exemption for individuals and businesses having income from the capital transfer and the right to contribute capital to creative and innovative startups in the city

The People’s Committee of districts in HCMC; and wards, communes, and towns with a population of 50,000 and above will have no more than three Vice Chairpersons.

The People’s Council of Thu Duc City will establish the Board of Urban and have no more than two Vice Chairpersons and eight professional deputies. The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City will have no more than four Vice Chairpersons.