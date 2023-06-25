HCMC to implement newly-approved resolution effectively to be worthy of trust

The National Assembly (NA) approved a number of specific policies and mechanisms for the development of HCMC on June 24.

Accordingly, the draft resolution stipulates two main groups, including policies specified in Resolution 54 and specific mechanisms applied in other localities or stipulated in the draft laws submitted to the NA; and new policies firstly stipulated in the draft resolution focusing on four sectors, including investment, finance-budget, planning and land management, designing an apparatus and organizational structure of HCMC and Thu Duc City.

On the sideline of the session of the 15th National Assembly on June 24, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai told reporters about the city’s responsibilities and preparation tasks for the implementation of the newly-approved resolution successfully.

Mr. Mai expressed his sincere thanks to the Politburo, the NA, the Government, and NA deputies for supporting HCMC in coming to an agreement and passing specific policies and mechanisms for the development of the city. The southern economic hub will strive to carry out the resolution effectively to be worthy of the whole country’s trust.

The city previously proposed a one-year extension to continue implementing specific mechanisms and policies and prepare a draft resolution to replace Resolution 54 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the southern metropolis. Therefore, the National Assembly Standing Committee directed the agencies to revise the resolution’s preliminary and summarization time to be in parallel with other provinces and cities that have been allowed to implement pilot programs for specific policies and mechanisms. Accordingly, a preliminary evaluation of the three-year implementation of the new resolution will be submitted to the NA at a session at the end of 2026 while the summarization will be reported by 2028.

The People's Committee of HCMC also proposed the NA Chairman considers and supports a mechanism that allows the city to issue government bonds in international markets for synchronization compliance of metro lines and attracting strategic investors.

The city’s chairman emphasized that HCMC will organize a conference on the implementation new resolution replacing Resolution 54 and directions of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, and the People’s Committee of the city on July 7 with the participation of all departments.

Additionally, the municipal People’s Committee has delegated departments and units to prepare detailed plans to submit to the People’s Council in sessions that are scheduled to take place in July, September, and December.

A steering committee and mission teams for monitoring and urging the projects’ implementation will be established, he added.

As of present, businesses and investors mostly knew about the newly-approved resolution and have been very interested in its specific policies and mechanisms. The city will invite enterprises and investors to participate in a meeting to inform the resolution.

Chairman Phan Van Mai also extended his thanks to scientists, experts, NA deputies, businesses, press and State agencies for their valuable contributions to the formulation of a quality and synchronization policy system.