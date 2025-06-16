HCMC focuses on greenhouse gas emission reduction

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a decision to deploy a plan focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the waste management sector through 2030.

According to the plan, the city sets a target of carrying out measures and activities to reduce emissions, including methane emission in the waste management sector, aligned with the city’s socio-economic conditions.

The plan also aims to raise awareness among residents and businesses, and strengthen coordination between ministries, agencies and the city in managing urban development in response to climate change.

To achieve its targets, Ho Chi Minh City has proposed several specific tasks and solutions.

As for solid waste treatment, the city will minimize solid waste generation, sort household solid waste at the source, treat organic household waste in ways of methane gas recovery, recycle solid waste, produce compost, incinerate waste and generate electricity from solid waste, make fuel pellets, and methane emissions from landfills.

For domestic wastewater treatment, Ho Chi Minh City will enhance the collection and centralized treatment of domestic wastewater, implement treatment methods that allow for methane gas recovery.

Regarding industrial wastewater treatment, the city will reduce industrial wastewater generation at the source, and recover methane gas during industrial wastewater treatment.

This decision will take effect on July 1, 2025.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong