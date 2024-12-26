HCMC focuses on building human cultural standards

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Head of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism's representative office in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Huu Dat; Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Phan Van Mai; former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; former Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Pham Phuong Thao; Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; former Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Xuan Bien; and Head of the municipal Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen.

Promoting human and cultural values

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Phan Van Mai and former Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Pham Phuong Thao at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Resolution No.33-NQ/TW, dated June 9, 2014, on building and developing Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements for the sustainable development of the country, was launched in the context of the city focusing on building and developing culture, promoting the new qualities of people in the period of accelerating industrialization and modernization. It aimed to build civilized urban lifestyles, enhance the socialization of cultural activities, and develop education, training, science, and technology, with the goal of investing in a cultural industry and establishing a cultural market.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has led and directed local Party organizations to focus on building and promoting the city's cultural and human values for comprehensive development. This includes emphasizing the cultivation of citizens with strong character and good lifestyles, embodying key traits such as patriotism, compassion, kindness, honesty, solidarity, diligence, and creativity. These qualities aim to help individuals overcome difficulties and challenges, contributing to the development of the city.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Phan Van Mai delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee had focused on building a cultural environment, promoting cultural life and movements such as “All People Unite to Build a Cultural Life” associated with the campaign “Building New Rural Areas, Civilized Urban Areas, and Promoting a Lifestyle and Behavior Culture in Public Places,” contributing to promoting the self-management and creativity of the community and improving the people’s quality of life. However, cultural and artistic activities have not fully played their role in leading and guiding societal and cultural values. Cultural diplomacy has not yet fully utilized the vast resources of the Vietnamese community abroad.

Spirit of readiness

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In the current period, the trend of building traditional human values, as well as emphasizing the position of people in society, continues to prevail. Therefore, the role of the cultural environment in the development of the economy, society, and people is becoming increasingly important.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District Huynh Dang Linh said that economic growth is essential for every country, but it must go hand in hand with building a healthy cultural environment for the rapid and sustainable development of society. Building a civilized lifestyle, a business cultural environment, improving the material, cultural, and spiritual life of workers, and fostering awareness of adhering to the Party's policies and the State's laws will contribute to helping businesses complete their production and business tasks steadily while gradually developing.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue offers Certificates of Merit to individuals and organizations with outstanding achievements in implementing Resolution No.33-NQ/TW. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Phan Van Mai awards Certificates of Merit to individuals and organizations with outstanding achievements in implementing Resolution No.33-NQ/TW. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, delegates agreed that, in the era of national growth and the global trend of sustainable development, culture is recognized as a key pillar for each country and region in the process of international integration as well as in the economic development, political activities, or any industry or development trend.

On this occasion, the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City handed over Certificates of Merit to 29 individuals and 21 collectives while the municipal People's Committee presented Certificates of Merit from the city’s Chairman to 16 organizations with outstanding achievements in implementing Resolution No.33-NQ/TW.

By Hong Duong—Translated by Kim Khanh