HCMC honors outstanding collectives in developing Vietnamese culture

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to award Certificates of Merit from the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee to collectives with outstanding achievements in implementing Resolution No.33-NQ/TW.

A scene in the drama on Cu Chi Tunnel (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, 16 organizations were awarded Certificates of Merit from the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, including the Department of Culture and Arts under the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Relic Site under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; Thanh An Border Guard Station under the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Force; the Department of Party Affairs and Political Work of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security; the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Art Associations; the Ho Chi Minh City History Association; and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations.

There are also districts 5, 12, Binh Tan, Phu Nhuan, and Cu Chi; the Cultural Center of Thu Duc City, the Culture and Sports Center of District 3; the Culture and Sports Department of Tan Binh District; the Culture, Sports, and Communication Center of Can Gio District; the Steering Committee for the movement “All people unite to build cultural life” of Hoc Mon District.

The 11th Party Central Committee issued Resolution No.33-NQ/TW dated June 9, 2014, on building and developing Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements for the sustainable development of the country.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

