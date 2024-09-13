HCMC, Finland’s Tampere City share experiences in training human resources

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and HCMC's officials began visiting Finland after concluding their business trip to Sweden on September 12 (local time).

HCMC's delegation meets representatives of Tampere University. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the visit was Head of the Legislative Department of the People’s Council of the city Pham Quynh Anh, Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu, Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People's Council Cao Thanh Binh, Chief of the Office of the HCMC Do Thi Minh Quan, Director of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Tan District Huynh Khac Diep, Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Thanh District Vu Ngoc Tuat, Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam, Deputy Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Thi Thanh My, Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Thi Kim Hue.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Mayor of Tampere City, Kalervo Kummola (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC delegation had a meeting with Mayor of Tampere City, Kalervo Kummola.

At the meeting, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that HCMC and Tampere recently had delegation exchanges presenting a good relationship between the two cities.

She hoped the two cities would further strengthen cooperation, particularly in key areas such as human resource training, industrial transformation, and research and development (R&D)of new products or services.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents a gift to Mayor of Tampere City, Kalervo Kummola (Photo: SGGP)

With the goal of developing and focusing on smart city development and digital transformation, HCMC currently has many strategic projects for management and development to promote its economic potential.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council hoped that Tampere City would share experiences on the development and human resource training in the fields of science and technology, innovation and creativity with the southern metropolis; and strengthen the connection between the business communities of both cities to complete the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish sister city relations between HCMC and Tampere City and implement specific cooperative activities.

Mayor of Tampere City, Kalervo Kummola agreed with the proposals of the Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council. He also pledged to strongly strengthen cooperation between the two cities, particularly in the areas that are Tampere’s strength.

HCMC's officials attend a meeting with Mayor of Tampere City, Kalervo Kummola. (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier, the HCMC’s officials visited Tampere University. At the meeting, Vice Rector of the university, Dr. Marja Sutela gave an introduction about the school. She said that Tampere University has cooperated with several universities in Vietnam generally and HCMC particularly, and organized many short-term training courses.

Tampere University hoped to have more cooperative programs with universities in Vietnam and will be ready to exchange cooperative opportunities in the coming time, she added.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated the research and teaching quality of Tampere University. She hoped that there would be specific collaborative projects and activities bringing practical benefits to both sides through Tampere University and educational facilities and research institutions in HCMC.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and HCMC's officials at the visit to Tampere University (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of Tampere University (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) presents a gift to Vice Rector of the university, Dr. Marja Sutela. (Photo: SGGP)

