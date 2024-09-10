Embassy – bridge connecting Swedish businesses to invest in HCMC

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council believed that the Embassy in Sweden will be a proactive link, forging strong connections between the Vietnamese community in Sweden and their country.

During their ongoing visit and activities in Sweden, the delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, led by Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le, had a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden.

Before commencing the working session, the delegation showed their respect to Uncle Ho at the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden.

Ambassador Tran Van Tuan informed about the Vietnam - Sweden relationship; affirmed that Sweden always highly appreciates the political stability as well as the development potential of Vietnam. Currently, the Vietnamese community in Sweden has about 17,000 people, the majority of whom are small traders and live in harmony with the local society.

In recent times, the Vietnamese Embassy has consistently sought out and partnered with numerous prominent Swedish enterprises and corporations in sectors like high-tech industry, green industry, and high-tech agriculture. These efforts are aimed at fostering awareness and encouraging investment in Vietnam's development.

In particular, the Embassy has also connected Syre Company - a large-scale high-tech textile recycling company - to Vietnam. The company highly appreciates the development environment in Vietnam, especially Ho Chi Minh City.

Ambassador Tran Van Tuan revealed that the high-tech textile recycling company plans to invest between US$500-$700 million in constructing a factory at Cat Lai Port in the southern metropolis.

He reassured his commitment to further strengthening the ties between Sweden and Vietnam, with a special focus on promoting trade activities and fostering people-to-people exchanges. His efforts aim to contribute to the enhancement of the already strong bilateral relationship.

Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated the role of Ambassador Tran Van Tuan and the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden in effectively connecting businesses to learn about investment in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

In light of the recent working trips by Ho Chi Minh City delegations, she emphasized the commitment of the city to promptly carry out exchanges and agreements to advance the practical implementation of the bilateral relationship.

Following the recent visit of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council delegation to Sweden, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le is optimistic that the delegation's activities will bolster efforts to promote and attract substantial investments to the city.

Additionally, the Chairwoman was optimistic that Ambassador Tran Van Tuan will continue to advocate for the signing of various collaborative agreements between Sweden and Vietnam, including with Ho Chi Minh City.

She believed that with the support of Ambassador Tran Van Tuan and the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden, along with the visit and effort of the delegation, there will be a significant impact on the advancement of a green economy and a circular economy in the 2020-2025 period.

On the Ho Chi Minh City side, with many outstanding policies allowing the city to create favorable conditions for strategic investors, including tax exemptions, import-export procedure facilitation and land use incentives, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le affirmed that city leaders are always ready and provide the best support for Swedish businesses to learn about and invest in the southern largest city.

