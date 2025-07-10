HCMC eyes $2 billion hyperscale AI factory data center

Ho Chi Minh City is drawing significant interest from an international consortium proposing a US$2-billion Hyperscale Data Center, envisioned as an “Artificial Intelligence Factory” at the heart of Southeast Asia’s tech landscape.

In a recent dispatch to the Prime Minister, the HCMC People’s Committee reported the investment proposal and recommended a high-level working session between the Prime Minister and the investors to present details of the project and seek resolutions to regulatory and procedural obstacles.

The initiative aligns with the city’s proactive strategy to implement the “four strategic pillars” outlined in recent Politburo resolutions and decisions issued by the Prime Minister. As part of its high-tech development roadmap, HCMC is prioritizing investment in core technologies to establish itself as a leading Asian hub for business and technological innovation.

The proposed US$2-billion project is backed by a group of heavyweight investors, including G42 Technology Group, whose principal shareholder is the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates, US-based tech giant Microsoft, Vietnamese conglomerate FPT, investment firm VinaCapital, and Viet Thai Investment Group.

Designed to deliver advanced artificial intelligence solutions and state-of-the-art infrastructure for cloud service clients across Asia and globally, the project is seen as a strategic game-changer. Conceptualized as an “AI Factory,” it is expected to generate sweeping socio-economic benefits for HCMC—contributing to GDP growth, attracting foreign direct investment, creating thousands of high-quality tech jobs, and accelerating the city’s IT talent development.

Since its founding in 2018 in Abu Dhabi, G42 has rapidly expanded its global footprint in AI and cloud infrastructure. The company currently operates 24 data centers with a combined capacity of 204 MW and is Microsoft’s preferred partner in the region. G42 aims to scale up to 500 MW across six countries by 2029.

In Vietnam, G42 plans to deploy AI through models such as “Cloud Dividend,” intended to quantify revenue growth and job creation while enhancing workforce skills, public service delivery, and quality of life.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Thuy Doan