HCMC faces troubles with fee collection for using roadbeds, sidewalks

The Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Finance are responsible for giving guidance on methods and making a plan for roadbeds and sidewalks fee collection.

Ho Chi Minh City now implements the fee collection of temporarily using roadbeds and sidewalks following the Resolution No.15/2023/NQ-HDND.

However, during the implementation, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is facing troubles with legal regulations.

Particularly, the roadbeds and sidewalks are transport infrastructure assets, but the method of their temporary exploitation and use is not regulated in the Law on the Management and Use of Public Assets and the Decree No.33/2019/ND-CP of the Government.

Besides, individuals and households are the subjects requesting permission for temporary exploitation and use of roadbeds and sidewalks.

Therefore, roadbeds and sidewalks management units need to establish an exploitation plan and submit it to authorized agencies for approval in advance of granting a permit for the fee collection.

For this reason, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City proposed the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Finance to guide fee collection methods and establishment of a plan for fee collection for the temporary use of roadbeds and sidewalks belonging to road transportation infrastructure assets.

