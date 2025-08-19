HCMC exhibition highlights nation’s 80-year development journey

A photo exhibition named “From the era of independence and national reunification to the era of the nation’s rise” opened in HCMC on August 19 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

HCMC's leaders and delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

A photo exhibition named “From the era of independence and national reunification to the era of the nation’s rise” opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 19 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The exhibition is held simultaneously at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Sai Gon ward, Dong Khoi street (in front of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports), and the area opposite Chi Lang Park.

On Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, the organisers display over 100 photos featuring the developments of the 1945 August General Uprising and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, highlighting the historical struggle to establish and defend the country.

Young people visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

On Dong Khoi street, 70 photos are showcased, introducing Ho Chi Minh City, including the former provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, which is entering a “new era.” This era is characterized by significant changes in scale, development orientation, and strategic vision, with the goal of becoming a megacity and a key growth pole for the country and the region.

In the area opposite the Chi Lang Park, the exhibition showcases the culture and tourism highlights of Ho Chi Minh City. It features photographs that capture the beauty of nature, the people, significant cultural and historical landmarks, architectural arts, and coastal tourism, reflecting the vibrant and dynamic essence of the city.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until late September 5.

Vietnamplus