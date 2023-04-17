HCMC event marks Vietnam Day of Persons with Disabilities

An event was held in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) on April 16 to mark the Vietnam Day of Persons with Disabilities (April 18).

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Hoi emphasized that the Party and State always pay attention to the affairs related to persons with disabilities (PWDs); encourage the responsible participation of the whole society as well as promote PWDs’ efforts to participate in social and welfare activities.

Recalling outstanding achievements in society’s care for PWDs and efforts of PWDs themselves in all areas of social life, Hoi proposed ministries, sectors and localities continue to pay attention to and ensure the effective implementation of policies, laws, and legitimate rights and interests of people with disabilities; and ensure that they have equal opportunities, live independently and actively participate in social life.

The focus should be paid to reviewing and perfecting relevant laws, and especially mechanisms and policies related to health care, education, vocational education, employment, culture, sports, entertainment, and tourism, he added.

Susan Burns, US Consul General in HCMC, acknowledged Vietnam's efforts to enact comprehensive policies to protect PWDs, including care for, and training and introduction of jobs for them.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the celebration was an important event about equal development, bringing happiness to PWDs and also an opportunity for them to assert themselves and strive to integrate into the community.

Delegates also called on the social community to continue raising awareness and responsibility, joining hands to take care of PWDs, and creating conditions for them to develop their talent, and passion for physical training and sports, and improve their health.

According to the Vietnam National Committee for Persons with Disabilities, Vietnam currently has over 7 million PWDs, accounting for more than 7 percent of the population aged 2 years and over.

To date, more than 1.1 million PWDs have received monthly social benefits and free health insurance cards.

At the event, a photo exhibition featuring the activities of PWDs was held. The organizers also presented the State President’s third-class Labour Orders to six coaches and athletes with disabilities, and the Prime Minister’s Certificates of Merits to nine coaches and athletes with disabilities for their outstanding sports achievements.