HCMC evaluates competitiveness index of 28 departments, localities

SGGPO

On November 18, Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to launch the 2024 Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) evaluation. The survey targets businesses, investors, cooperatives, and household businesses operating in the city.

Ms. Ho Thi Quyen, Deputy Director of the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), speaks at the event.

The survey will be conducted primarily online, complemented by in-person interviews with businesses, cooperatives, household businesses, and strategic investors. The results will be analyzed and presented in detail, including in-depth evaluations and recommendations for high- and low-ranking sectors and localities. The final results are expected to be released on December 15, 2024.

This year, three additional entities have been included in the survey, namely the Office of the HCMC People's Committee, the Department of Internal Affairs, and the HCMC Market Surveillance Department, bringing the total number of evaluated departments and agencies to 28, up from 25 in 2023.

The 2024 DDCI indicators focus on businesses, ensuring their involvement throughout the process, from completing the survey to receiving and tracking the results. The updated DDCI includes adjustments to improve the overall evaluation, removing outdated indicators and adding new ones. For districts, the index maintains ten components, 58 common indicators for 22 localities, and 52 survey questions, with one indicator removed. For departments and agencies, the index consists of nine components, 38 common indicators for 28 entities, and 63 specific indicators, with some adjustments.

An overview of the launch ceremony
A delegate speaks at the conference.

Ms. Ho Thi Quyen, Deputy Director of the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), emphasized that the 2024 DDCI aims to improve management quality and create a more favorable environment for businesses, investors, and household businesses, both locally and internationally. Additionally, the Green Index and Health and Living Environment Index will be integrated to support sustainable development.

By incorporating environmental and health factors, the city aims to protect the living environment, improve quality of life, and promote a green economy. This initiative underscores HCMC’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental and social responsibility.

The 2024 DDCI evaluation board is chaired by Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People’s Committee and includes leaders from ITPC, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Internal Affairs, the HCMC Union of Business Associations, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the HCMC Institute for Development Studies.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Thuy Doan

2024 Department and District Competitiveness Index DCCI 2024 DDCI indicators HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People’s Committee

