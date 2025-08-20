Deputies Congress of HCMC’s Party Agencies’ Party Committee concludes

After two working days, the Deputies Congress of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies concluded at noon on August 20.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies stated that the congress focused on discussions, collecting opinions and the adoption of key documents.

Congress delegates (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The documents included the Political Report of the Executive Commission of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies for the 2020–2025 term to be submitted at the Congress of the HCMC Party Committee; the Review Report on the leadership and direction of the Executive Commission during the 2020–2025 term; as well as the compilation of opinions on the draft Political Report for the 14th National Party Congress and the documents of the First Deputies Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At the congress, deputies voted to approve its Resolution.

Ahead of the First Deputies Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term and the 14th National Party Congress, Mr. Vo Van Minh called on each deputy to actively work with the Executive Commission, Party committees, agencies and units to promptly disseminate, internalize and develop action programs to implement the Party Congress Resolution, ensuring that the Party’s Resolution is truly put into practice.

Mr. Vo Van Minh delivers closing remarks. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He also called on all officials and Party members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to maintain solidarity and build on the achievements made, contributing to Ho Chi Minh City’s development into a more civilized, modern, and compassionate city, serving the nation and moving forward with the nation into an era of prosperity and happiness.

The First Deputies Congress of the Party Committee of HCMC’s Party Agencies set out 11 targets for the 2025–2030 term. Congress delegates (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung) Among the targets, 100 percent of grassroots Party organizations shall adopt Resolutions directing officials, Party members and civil servants to effectively carry out the political tasks of their respective agencies and units annually; lead the development and implementation of programs or plans to effectively apply science and technology, foster innovation, and promote digital transformation within their agencies and units; ensure that all Party members, union members, and association members register for and effectively practice the study and emulation of President Ho Chi Minh’s example. All officials and Party members pledge to fully comply with the ethical standards of revolutionary cadres and Party members in the new period. All members of the Party Committee’s Executive Commission and heads of Party committees and authorities in agencies and units under the Party Committee shall fully uphold their responsibility to set an example, in accordance with regulations; ensure that the admission of new Party members reaches at least 3 percent of the total membership of the Party Committee, with steadily improving quality; supervise 100 percent of Party committees, Party organizations and Party members in accordance with the plan on implementing inspection and supervision conclusions issued by Party committees and inspection commissions at all levels; and so on.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong