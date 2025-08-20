Saigon Ward developed into model of modern, civilized two-tier local governance

The Party Committee of Saigon Ward in Ho Chi Minh City convened its first Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term on August 19.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien offer flowers to deputies at the congress. (Photo: SGGP)



Attending the event were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien, former Vice Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau, and Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, extended his congratulations to the Party Committee and residents of Saigon Ward for their achievements in recent years.

He stated that Ho Chi Minh City has set its development orientation toward 2030, with a vision to 2045, aiming to rank among the world’s top 100 most livable cities and to become a global megacity.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s mission is to take the lead in institutional reform, economic innovation, and science and technology. Guided by the principle of “For the nation, alongside the nation,” Ho Chi Minh City is expected to fulfill this vision and mission, including the responsibility of the Saigon Ward Party Committee.

He emphasized that for the city to thrive, each commune, ward, and special administrative zone must serve as a “healthy cell” within the urban organism.

In this context, Saigon Ward is expected to uphold and further promote urban civility while advancing in economic development and science and technology. Achieving this vision, he noted, requires every Party member and official to commit to continuous self-improvement through study and discipline, placing citizens and businesses at the center as both the focus and beneficiaries of public service.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, along with delegates, extend congratulations to the Executive Committee of the Saigon Ward Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also outlined Saigon Ward’s significant advantages, emphasizing the need to harness and develop these strengths in the coming period.

He noted that the ward benefits from several strategic pillars, including commerce and trade, Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center, cultural institutions, socio-economic infrastructure, and a concentration of high-quality human resources regarded as the city’s intellectual elite.

In addition, the ward must ensure public order and security while continuing to refine and enhance the quality of its two-tier local government model.

Attention should also be given to Party building efforts and the development of a streamlined, strong, and efficient political system.

Particularly, the importance is the promotion of unity within the entire Party Committee, with the goal of positioning the ward as a leading example, a model of excellence in implementing a modern, civil, and efficient two-tier local governance structure.

Secretary of the Saigon Ward Party Committee, Nguyen Tan Phat speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Saigon Ward Party Committee, Nguyen Tan Phat, stated that between 2025 and 2030, the ward will pursue a development strategy centered on advancing science and technology, accelerating digital transformation, and implementing smart urban management.

The ward also aims to foster innovation and attract investment from multinational corporations as well as major domestic conglomerates.

At the same time, Saigon Ward seeks to capitalize on all available opportunities and resources to develop high-end commercial services, international finance, and logistics with the long-term goal of becoming Ho Chi Minh City’s free trade and commercial hub.

By 2030, it aspires to evolve into a smart city that appeals to international tourists, combines modern development with the preservation of traditional values, and offers a high quality of life.

Delegates attend the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

At the congress, the Executive Committee of the Saigon Ward Party Committee was officially introduced.

Mr. Nguyen Tan Phat was appointed Secretary of the Ward Party Committee and Chairman of the Ward People’s Council; Ms. Le Thi Lan Chi assumed the role of Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee; and Mr. Vu Nguyen Quang Vinh was named Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the ward.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh