Delegates from HCMC Party Agencies report achievements to President Ho Chi Minh

Delegates representing the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies held an incense-offering and achievement-reporting ceremony to President Ho Chi Minh on the morning of August 20.

The ceremony was organized solemnly at the Ho Chi Minh statue in the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command.

The event was part of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies’ First Deputies Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

Attending the ceremony were Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies; along with deputy secretaries of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies across the city and 283 congress delegates.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the statue of President Ho Chi Minh, they offered flowers and incense, and extended a moment of silence in remembrance of the beloved President.

On behalf of the delegates, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Commission of the HCMC Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee delivered a report to President Ho Chi Minh on the organizational structure of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies following the merger of the Party Committees of Party Agencies from former Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces and Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the delegates, Mr. Duong Anh Duc delivers achievement report to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He stated that immediately after its establishment, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Executive Commission focused on stabilizing the organizational structure and ensuring the Party Committee’s operations in accordance with principles, regulations and authority.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies Vo Van Minh offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In recent times, the entire Party Committee has strictly adhered to the directives of higher authorities and followed the teachings of President Ho Chi Minh, striving to successfully fulfill the assigned political tasks.

In particular, the Party Committee has actively promoted the study and emulation of President Ho Chi Minh’s example through various forms suited to practical circumstances; identified urgent issues for addressing; and focused on breakthrough tasks to ensure the successful completion of each unit’s political mission.

In the solemn atmosphere of the achievement-reporting ceremony, the Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee affirmed that every official, Party member, civil servant, public employee, union member, association member and worker of the Party Committee of HCMC’s Party Agencies pledges lifelong loyalty to the Party and to Marxism–Leninism, and to studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s noble ideology, ethics and style.

They vowed to build upon the achievements attained and to successfully fulfill the goals and tasks set in the Resolution of the 2025–2030 Congress of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies.

Through these efforts, they will contribute to building Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee more prosperous, modern, and compassionate; joining the entire nation in entering a new era of national advancement; and working toward a strong and prosperous Vietnam.

Below are some photos captured by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporter at the incense-offering and achievement-reporting ceremony to President Ho Chi Minh.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh - Translated by Huyen Huong