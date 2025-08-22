Vietnam’s diplomatic sector marks 80 years of its establishment

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of municipal departments, agencies and mass organizations offered flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on the morning of August 22.

The floral-offering ceremony aims to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945 – August 28, 2025) and the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Affairs (1975–2025).

The event took place at the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, who led the delegation.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of city departments and agencies were also present at the ceremony.

Ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Statue commemorates 80 years of Vietnamese diplomacy (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

They laid flowers and extended a moment of silence in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, honoring his immense contributions as a national liberation hero, a genius leader of the Party and people, and an eminent cultural figure of Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, together with Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee lay floral tributes to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Following the ceremony, the delegation attended the opening of the photo exhibition “80 Years of Vietnamese Diplomacy: Honor and Pride” at Lam Son Park.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc cut the ribbon to open the photo exhibition “80 Years of Vietnamese Diplomacy: Honor and Pride.” (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong