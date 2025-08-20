HCMC hosts banquet celebrating 80th National Day

On the evening of August 19, Ho Chi Minh City’s government hosted a banquet for the diplomatic corps and international organizations to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

HCMC hosts National Day reception for diplomatic corps and international organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his speech at the reception. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc extended heartfelt appreciation to nations and cities around the world, international partners, foreign investors, and global friends, particularly overseas Vietnamese communities, for their continued support, strong bonds, affection, trust, and valuable assistance, all of which have played a vital role in the city's recent development achievements.

He affirmed that, under the unified and focused leadership of the Party Central Committee and the Government, the Party organization, administration, people, and business community of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to uphold the spirit of “confidence, self-reliance, resilience, and national pride.” Guided by the principles of solidarity and unity, fueled by intelligence and creativity, and placing citizens and businesses at the heart of development, the city regards enterprises as a key driver and resource for progress. With this vision, Ho Chi Minh City aspires not only to remain a bright spot within Vietnam but also to establish itself as a trusted, safe, effective, and sustainable destination on the global stage.

Looking ahead, Ho Chi Minh City hopes to continue receiving the companionship, attention, support, and close cooperation of international friends, partners, and peace-loving people around the world. This aspiration is expected to be realized through the bridging role and active engagement of diplomats, consuls general, and heads of international organizations based in the city.

Ms. Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Extending her congratulations to the people of Vietnam on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of National Day, Ms. Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed that Vietnam has made remarkable achievements across various fields, including politics, economics, national defense, security, international relations, and particularly social welfare. Nearly four decades of renewal and international integration have yielded outstanding economic progress. Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, has served as a key driver of the nation’s socio-economic achievements, especially during the 2021–2025 period.

Before the administrative merger with neighboring provinces, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a GDP growth rate of 7.82 percent in the first half of 2025. Following its consolidation with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, the growth rate reached 6.56 percent. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City has accelerated digital transformation efforts and the application of artificial intelligence in governance and public administration.

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh