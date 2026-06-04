HCMC, South Korea eye deeper economic ties as new Consul General takes post

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc met with new South Korean Consul General Jung Jung-tae on June 3, pledging to deepen the city’s partnership with its second-largest foreign investor.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc on June 3 receives Jung Jung-tae, newly appointed South Korean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Viet Anh)

During the reception, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee congratulated Jung Jung-tae on his new appointment. The city leader expressed confidence that the new Consul General would make significant contributions to advancing cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and its South Korean partners, particularly within the business community.

The city Chairman emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City consistently values and desires to strengthen cooperation with South Korean localities and partners. Following administrative boundary updates, Ho Chi Minh City now maintains friendly and cooperative relations with 12 South Korean localities, making South Korea the country with the highest number of sister cities paired with Ho Chi Minh City.

In the economic sector, South Korea is one of the top key partners and currently stands as the city's second-largest foreign direct investment (FDI) contributor. The country holds over 3,300 valid projects, with cumulative direct investment capital reaching US$15.7 billion. The import-export turnover between South Korea and Ho Chi Minh City exceeded $6.4 billion in 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc shakes hands with new South Korean Consul General Jung Jung-tae (Photo: Viet Anh)

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, the community of more than 2,000 South Korean businesses and over 80,000 South Korean citizens living and working in Ho Chi Minh City serves as a bridge to promote friendship and cooperation between the two sides while contributing to the city's development.

To further advance cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and South Korea, the Chairman of the People's Committee expressed his hope that Consul General Jung Jung-tae would focus on promoting cooperative activities in areas of mutual interest.

In response, new Consul General Jung Jung-tae thanked the Ho Chi Minh City leadership for the warm welcome. The new Consul General pledged that during his term, he would strive to promote cooperative activities, people-to-people exchanges, and support the South Korean business community to invest effectively in the city.

By Viet Le - Translated by Anh Quan