HCMC ends 14 party committees, dissolves seven party organizations

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has decided to conclude the activities of 11 party committees and three party agencies, while also dissolving seven party agencies.

Delegates at the conference

The decisions have been made as part of efforts to streamline the apparatus in line with Resolution 18 of the 12th Party Central Committee.

The HCMC Party Committee held a meeting to announce decisions regarding the establishment, conclusion, and dissolution of party organizations on February 3.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Central Party Member and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Central Party Member, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the City People's Council; and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen gives personnel decisions

During the meeting, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Organization Board of the HCMC Party Committee, announced the decisions of the Standing Committee regarding the conclusion and dissolution of several party agencies.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le present the decisions to terminate the operations of the party organizations.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has decided to end the operations of the Party Civil Affairs Committees of the People's Committee, the People's Court, the People's Procuracy of HCMC. The functions and responsibilities of these bodies will be transferred to other relevant party committees.

It also ends the activity of the party committees of the HCMC People's Council, the Vietnam Veterans Association of HCMC, the HCMC Farmers' Association, the HCMC Labor Federation, the Vietnam Women's Union of HCMC, the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Association, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, the HCMC Lawyers Association, the HCMC Bar Association, the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations, and the HCMC Union of Business Associations, and transfer their functions and responsibilities to relevant party committees and party cells.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Head of the Organization Board of the HCMC Party Committee, announces the decisions of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

Furthermore, starting from March 17, 2025, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee will dissolve party agencies for various agencies, including the grassroots party committees of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Central agencies in HCMC, the Ministry of Health, and the Party Committee of the HCMC Universities and Colleges Bloc, the Party Committee of the HCMC People – Government – Party Bloc, and the Party Committee of the HCMC Enterprises Bloc.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan