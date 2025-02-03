Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda, Mass Mobilization Commission formed

SGGPO

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has decided to establish the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission by merging the Propaganda and Education Board and the Mass Mobilization Board.

According to the decision taking effect from February 3, 2025, the Propaganda and Education Board and the Mass Mobilization Board under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee were merged to form the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

C.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong is Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, was appointed to Head of the newly merged commission.

On the morning of February 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to announce the establishment of the new commission as well as the conclusion and dissolution of the old ones.

Attending the conference were member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi; member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Standing Deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Board has been appointed as Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

Other deputy heads include former Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board Le Hong Son; former deputy heads of the Propaganda and Education Board Tang Huu Phong, Tran Van Khuyen and Nguyen Tho Truyen and former Deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission Tran Xuan Dien.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn