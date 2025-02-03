HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda, Mass Mobilization Commission formed

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has decided to establish the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission by merging the Propaganda and Education Board and the Mass Mobilization Board.

According to the decision taking effect from February 3, 2025, the Propaganda and Education Board and the Mass Mobilization Board under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee were merged to form the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong is Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, was appointed to Head of the newly merged commission.

On the morning of February 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to announce the establishment of the new commission as well as the conclusion and dissolution of the old ones.

Attending the conference were member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi; member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Standing Deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Board has been appointed as Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

Other deputy heads include former Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board Le Hong Son; former deputy heads of the Propaganda and Education Board Tang Huu Phong, Tran Van Khuyen and Nguyen Tho Truyen and former Deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission Tran Xuan Dien.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong