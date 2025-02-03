HCMC’s leaders assigned additional duties

Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Party agencies in the city for the 2020-2025 term.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (C) attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

That was announced at a conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on February 3.

According to the announcement, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le is Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Party agencies in the city for the 2020-2025 term. Vice Secretaries include Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies Bloc in Ho Chi Minh City Le Thi Hong Nga.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hands over the decision on establishing the Party Committee of the Party agencies in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the conference, which was organized to announce the decisions regarding the establishment, termination, and dissolution of Party organizations, was Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

The conference also saw the presence of Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, and Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to establish the Party Committee of the Party agencies in HCMC under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, consisting of 30 Party agencies and 3,252 Party members.

Additionally, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to establish the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee under the HCMC Party Committee, consisting of 51 Party organizations and 6,924 Party members.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hands over the decision on establishing the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai is Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee. Vice Secretaries include Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Van Nam, and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Business Bloc of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Tuan.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) hands over the decision on establishing the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh, Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh