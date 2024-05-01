Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC, Dong Nai agree on supplementing three bridges across Dong Nai River

SGGPO

In order to strengthen inter-regional traffic connectivity, Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province came into an agreement of adding locations to build bridges linking the two localities across the Dong Nai River.

Cat Lai ferry

The information was shared by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong regarding investment in bridges to replace the current Cat Lai ferry, connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

Particularly, there will be three bridges to replace the Cat Lai ferry, connecting Thu Duc City with Long Thanh District’s Tam An Commune, Hoang Quoc Viet Street in Southern HCMC with Nhon Trach District in Dong Nai.

As for the investment and construction project of Cat Lai Bridge to replace the Cat Lai ferry, Dong Nai Province proposed that the project would be implemented during the 2021-2025 period. The project's pre-feasibility study report is currently being implemented.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the bridge replacing the Cat Lai ferry is considered as a large-scale project with complex technical aspects across the Dong Nai River. The project is expected to be implemented in about four or five years.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is proceeding to build the plans of the Ho Chi Minh City Planning for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050; the general planning of Ho Chi Minh City until 2040, with a vision to 2060, including updating the plans for bridges connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City proposed Dong Nai Province to make an investment plan for building the bridge to replace the Cat Lai ferry including updating the planning, approving investment principles, conducting a feasibility study report, site clearance and setting to work as well as the coordination contents on various aspects between the two localities.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

