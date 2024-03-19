National

Cat Lai Bridge proposed to build in 2025-2030 period

SGGP

The HCMC Transport Department yesterday informed that an agreement had been reached between HCMC and Dong Nai Province on the construction of Cat Lai Bridge.

36-8521.jpg


Cat Lai Bridge is built to replace Cat Lai ferry to connect HCMC and Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province. The two localities agree to start this project in the 2025-2030 period, followed by two more bridges crossing Dong Nai Province after 2030.

Cat Lai Bridge will be erected as a consequence of an approval of the Prime Minister and in accordance with the master planning for Nhon Trach urban area. There will be 6 lanes for vehicles using this bridge.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Dong Nai Province has already greenlighted the task of surveying, designing, and estimating expenses for a detailed pre-feasibility report for the project.

Cat Lai Bridge will be built with the investment under the form of public-private partnership (PPP) and Build-Operate-Transfer contract.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huong Vuong

Tags

Cat Lai Bridge construction project traffic facilities Nhon Trach urban area

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn