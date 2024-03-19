Cat Lai Bridge proposed to build in 2025-2030 period

The HCMC Transport Department yesterday informed that an agreement had been reached between HCMC and Dong Nai Province on the construction of Cat Lai Bridge.



Cat Lai Bridge is built to replace Cat Lai ferry to connect HCMC and Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province. The two localities agree to start this project in the 2025-2030 period, followed by two more bridges crossing Dong Nai Province after 2030.

Cat Lai Bridge will be erected as a consequence of an approval of the Prime Minister and in accordance with the master planning for Nhon Trach urban area. There will be 6 lanes for vehicles using this bridge.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Dong Nai Province has already greenlighted the task of surveying, designing, and estimating expenses for a detailed pre-feasibility report for the project.

Cat Lai Bridge will be built with the investment under the form of public-private partnership (PPP) and Build-Operate-Transfer contract.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huong Vuong