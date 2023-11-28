Dong Nai adds Cat Lai bridge construction planning to connect HCMC

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province sent an official letter to the departments and sectors on implementing the traffic connection plan between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee assigned the departments of Planning and Investment, Construction, Natural Resources and Environment, Transport and the People’s Committees of Long Thanh District and Nhon Trach District to collaborate with the relevant units to study, add the planning projects of Dong Nai Province in synchronization with the planning projects of Ho Chi Minh City.

Of which, the Provincial Department of Transport was assigned to chair and instruct the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of the province to submit the pre-feasibility report of the project.

Besides, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province required the departments, sectors and localities to collaborate with relevant units of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to study the investment of the projects, ensure the synchronization and promote the investment effectiveness.

Previously, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City sent an official letter to feedback on the proposal of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province to submit the pre-feasibility report and the schedule to implement the path road to Cat Lai Bridge from Ho Chi Minh City after the inter-port road of Cat Lai – Phu Huu – Ring Road No.3 is completed and put into exploitation.

The planning to build a bridge connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province and replacing the current ferry of Cat Lai is expected to be implemented following the approval of the Prime Minister on May 9, 2017 in accordance with the general planning of the Nhon Trach urban area with a design of six lanes which would be implemented in the period of 2021 – 2025.