HCMC donates VND13 billion to support storm victims in Nghe An, Ha Tinh

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front visited and offered support to people affected by storms and floods in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces on September 19.

On behalf of the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, the delegation led by Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, presented VND8 billion to support residents in overcoming hardships caused by recent storms and floods in Nghe An Province.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh said that during the days of devastating storms and floods, the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City closely followed every update, their hearts and minds with the beloved Central region. Images of rooftops torn off, flooded fields, and families forced to flee their homes for safety deeply moved millions of people in the city. In the face of such hardship, the spirit of solidarity and compassion shone even brighter. The people of the city named after Uncle Ho, along with businesses and organizations, came together to offer support and encouragement, helping affected communities stand strong in the aftermath of the disaster.

With special affection and timely support for Nghe An people affected by storms Wipha and Kajiki, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front presented VND8 billion (US$303,301) to help local communities recover and stabilize their lives.

According to Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, in addition to financial support, Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership had earlier instructed departments, agencies, and socio-political organizations to carry out a range of relief activities in Nghe An. Notably, the municipal Department of Health mobilized medical staff and doctors from various specialized hospitals to provide free medical check-ups, distribute medicine, offer disease prevention guidance, and donate medical equipment and essential supplies to local residents.

Other municipal departments, agencies, and mass organizations also joined efforts to support local residents by helping repair damaged homes, providing livelihood assistance, and awarding scholarships to students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Dinh Hung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Nghe An Province, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the care and support shown by the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City toward Nghe An.

He said that the severe damage caused by Storms Wipha and Kajiki had heavily impacted local communities. He acknowledged the meaningful support from various agencies, organizations, and benefactors, including more than 20 delegations from Ho Chi Minh City that provided direct assistance, and affirmed that the provincial Fatherland Front Committee would ensure the timely distribution of the relief funds to affected residents, helping them stabilize their lives as soon as possible.

On the same day, the delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City also visited Vinh Loc Ward in Nghe An Province to deliver gifts, school supplies, essential goods, and cash assistance to 32 households and 20 students facing especially difficult circumstances due to recent natural disasters. Each beneficiary received a gift, including VND1.5 million (US$57) in cash and donated items.

The delegation also visited the home of Mrs. Tran Thi Phuong to provide VND60 million (US$2,275) in financial aid to help her family repair their house, which had collapsed during the storm.

On the same day, the city’s delegation also presented VND5 billion (US$189,581) to support residents of Ha Tinh Province in overcoming difficulties caused by recent storms and floods and delivered gifts to 52 individuals and students in difficult circumstances in Ha Tinh.

By Thai Phuong, Duy Cuong—Translated by Kim Khanh