HCMC deploys 408 personnel to support digital transformation at grassroots level

Ho Chi Minh City will pilot the deployment of 408 personnel to wards, communes and special zones through the end of 2026 to support digital transformation, science and technology development, and innovation at the grassroots level.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology on June 3 held a conference to implement directives from the city's Party Committee and People's Committee on assigning personnel to support science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation. The conference was held in person at the department's headquarters and connected online with 168 wards, communes and special zones across the city.

Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology speaks at the conference (Photo: Q.Huy)

Speaking at the conference, Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology said the city is accelerating implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on Dec. 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

However, local authorities have continued to face difficulties in securing human resources to assist residents with administrative procedures and digital transformation efforts, particularly in compiling reports and advising local leaders on digital transformation implementation. This is despite the department's previous efforts, including assigning information technology personnel to support 54 localities and organizing digital transformation training courses.

The Department of Science and Technology has determined that the existing workforce possesses the necessary competencies to advance science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation at the grassroots level. Following the department’s recommendation, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has approved the deployment of 408 personnel selected from a proposed pool of 942 across 168 wards, communes, and special administrative zones. This strategic allocation is designed to ensure operational stability within the grassroots political system, preserve institutional knowledge regarding digital and technological initiatives, and bolster the execution of "Project 06" and the city's broader innovation objectives. The pilot program is scheduled to run from June 1 through December 31, 2026. Director Lam Dinh Thang of the Department of Science and Technology.

According to Director Lam Dinh Thang, the city also sought to address personnel shortages while implementing instructions from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on retaining non-specialized personnel in communes whose duties ended on May 31.

Based on reports from 161 of the city's 168 wards, communes and special zones as of May 14, local authorities proposed 942 personnel, most of whom possess qualifications that meet job requirements. Among them, 775 people, or 87.5 percent, hold university degrees or higher.

Notably, 252 personnel have qualifications in information technology at intermediate level or above, accounting for 28.4 percent of the surveyed workforce.

Most of the personnel have worked in their localities for between three and more than five years, giving them practical experience and familiarity with local conditions.

Earlier at the conference, representatives of the Department of Science and Technology's Digital Economy and Digital Society Division said the 408 personnel will be contracted and paid by local authorities in accordance with city guidelines.

The workforce will be divided into two groups. The first consists of 168 personnel supporting Party organizations, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations at communes. Their main responsibilities include network administration and cyber-security support, coordination on cryptography-related work, and assisting Party members with digital administrative procedures.

The remaining 240 personnel will support local government agencies. Their duties include assisting with document organization and digitization, providing direct support at one-stop administrative service centers to guide residents in submitting online applications, promoting basic digital skills and access to online public services, and helping household businesses and small traders adopt digital technologies.

The Department of Science and Technology will also continue organizing professional training on advisory capacity for science and technology development and digital transformation. The training aims to ensure personnel meet the Ministry of Science and Technology's basic digital competency framework and are proficient in the city's shared digital applications.

The department will conduct periodic quarterly and annual assessments of the workforce's performance and report the results to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan