HCMC department faces lack of capital allocated for culture, sports projects

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam said that the department has been assigned to implement 48 projects in the medium-term public plan for the 2021-2025 period.

From 2020 to date, the department coordinated with relevant units to propose a list of 71 projects that need capital allocation for implementation, especially giving priority to projects of the 2021-2025 period with an estimated cost of VND6,794 billion (US$288 million).

However, to date, the culture and sports sector only received an additional allocation of the mid-term capital of VND5.14 billion for the 2021-2025 period to carry out 28 projects.

This year, the department proposed the municipal government allocates capital for nine projects but only five projects were approved.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Hoang said that the department has managed and invested in 54 projects worth total capital of more than VND10,000 billion in the 2021-2025 period.

For the whole period, the medium-term capital plan of the Department is more than VND1,400 billion VND. At present, the disbursement rate reached 31.8 percent.

The disbursement rate was 98 percent in 2021 and 63 percent in 2022 due to problems in site clearance compensation. The department disbursed VND28 billion out of the assigned capital of over VND455 billion in 2023.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung asked the two departments to accelerate the disbursement of public investment. The high disbursement rate of public funds has significance, especially in the context of the bid demand for public investment of the two departments.