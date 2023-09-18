HCMC delegation visits soldiers on DK1 Platform

Within the framework of a working trip to islands of the country’s southwestern sea, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation this morning visited and gave gifts to soldiers stationed on DK1/10 Platform.

Members of the delegation consisted of Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Navy Political Commissar, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen and more than 200 delegates from the city.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen said that this visit helped delegates look beyond the numerous difficulties of officers and soldiers on duty on the offshore platform.

On the occasion, Ms. Yen extended the best wishes of health and happiness to the soldiers, thereby fulfilling their assigned missions.

The offshore platform has become a symbol firmly affirming Vietnam's sovereignty milestone at sea.

Despite facing difficulties and hardships, the DK1/10 soldiers together with the Coast Guard, Fisheries Surveillance and Navy Region 2 have always tried their best to complete the assigned tasks and have accompanied fishermen during their fishing trips at sea. The soldiers are always ready to fight to protect the national sovereignty over seas and islands, the airspace and continental shelf of the country.

During the peak time of storm season, the DK1/10 platform has not only provided a safe shelter for fishermen but also given thousands of cubic meters of fresh water and essential foods to fishermen.

Besides, the DK1 soldiers have joined rescue works at sea.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Navy Political Commissar highly appreciated the efforts of the steadfast soldiers in overcoming challenges to fulfill their missions.

As for the side of the platform, Major Lam Van Hien, Commander of DK1/10 Platform said that the offshore platform was built in 1994 and located on the territorial waters of Ca Mau Province.

Over the passing time, the place has received the concerns of leaders at all levels and the people nationwide, especially the attention from HCMC's leaders and people who often pay visit and present meaningful gifts serving for the soldiers' life and training works at sea and encourage their spirit, added Mr. Hien.

On this occasion, the delegation presented gifts from the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, various units and businesses to the DK1/10 officers and soldiers.

Some photos captured during the visit: