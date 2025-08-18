Nhieu Loc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City set to boost canal-side economy, tourism

The Party Committee of Nhieu Loc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held its first deputies congress for the 2025–2030 term.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council attended the event.

In his remarks, Mr. Vo Van Dung, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission urged the ward’s Party Committee to develop Nhieu Loc into a green, smart and distinctive urban area, along with building culture and society as the foundation and driving force for growth

Alongside that, Nhieu Loc Ward is set to maintain political stability, ensure public security and social order, and strengthen the great national unity bloc.

The ward is also focusing on Party-building and strengthening its political system in terms of ideology, ethics and governance, with the goal of becoming a modern, civilized and inclusive urban area.

Nhieu Loc Ward was officially established through the merger of wards 9, 11, 12 and 14 of the former District 3. After the merger, the ward covers an area of 1.7 square kilometers with a population of 88,000.

In the new context, Nhieu Loc Ward, positioned within the mega-urban center and serves as a hub where key transport routes converge from major roads to Saigon Railway Station and the future Ben Thanh–Tham Luong Metro Line, is set to leverage its advantages for economic and cultural development.

Additionally, the service, trade and tourism sectors are likely to gain access to broader markets.

With proper investment and planning, waterway tourism, culinary hubs, and canal-side commerce could become hallmarks of the ward.

The congress announced the appointment of the Party Executive Committee of Nhieu Loc Ward with 33 members. Mr.Vo Van Duc serves as the Secretary of the Nhieu Loc Ward Party Committee.

By Le Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong