Tan Vinh Loc Commune aims to achieve new-style rural status

This initiative is built on a foundation of digital transformation and urban planning.

The commune's strategy was a central topic at the first congress of the commune Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term. The event was participated by notable figures, including Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and Pham Chanh Truc, former Deputy Secretary of the Central Economic Committee.

Tan Vinh Loc was formed by merging parts of several former administrative areas including the entire of Vinh Loc B Commune, most of Pham Van Hai Commune (formerly Binh Chanh District), and a part of Tan Tao Ward (formerly Binh Tan District). This consolidation results in a commune with a natural area of over 34 square kilometers and a population of more than 196,000 people.

The commune's leadership is committed to creating a robust economic and social environment, using new rural standards as a benchmark for its progress toward future urbanization.

In the 2025–2030 term, Tan Vinh Loc Commune sets its development orientation towards sustainable urbanization, with services and industry as the primary drivers. High-tech agriculture will be advanced in connection with value chains, while digital transformation will be promoted. The commune also strives to meet the standards of the 'new-style rural model', thereby creating a foundation for its future transition into ward status.

Assessing the commune’s role, position, and characteristics, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that Tan Vinh Loc possesses advantages for diverse and multi-dimensional development. The commune not only holds strong potential for industrialization and urbanization but also favorable conditions for high-tech agriculture and ecological sustainability.

Accordingly, in the upcoming term, the Party Committee of Tan Vinh Loc Commune will lead the development of a multi-sector economy, with a focus on services, commerce, high-tech industry, and green urban agriculture. Special emphasis will be placed on clear functional zoning, ensuring that each project and orientation aligns with the overall regional linkage planning. The Party Committee also underscores the importance of developing synchronized infrastructure in association with effective land management, urban governance, and construction oversight—avoiding vacant areas and preventing disorderly, unregulated urban expansion that could compromise urban aesthetics.

Furthermore, the commune will give priority to trade, services, and urban utilities aimed at fostering smart, clean, and green consumption. These initiatives are tailored to the realities of a suburban commune with a large population, significant immigration flows, and diverse socio-economic structures.

Last but not least, the commune will take heed of developing eco-tourism models with reasonable scales associated with building green spaces and experiencing urban agriculture associated with traditional tourism, gradually participating in the tourism network around Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc noted that the Tan Vinh Loc Commune Party Committee must pay special attention to and further promote comprehensive Party building and rectification while promoting the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations, mass organizations and maintaining political stability, social order and safety.

