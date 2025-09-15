HCMC delegation visits officers, soldiers at DK1/10 platform

A working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City on September 14 visited officers and soldiers stationed at DK1/10 platform and Phu Quoc Special Zone.

This is part of its ongoing journey to visit military personnel and residents in the Southwest waters and the DK1/10 platform.

The DK1/10 platform is located 67 nautical miles from the mainland, built in 1994.

The working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visits DK1/10 platform.

Despite numerous hardships, all officers and soldiers at DK1/10 platform always give their all to the mission and uphold the Navy's traditions, serving as steadfast fortresses at sea, contributing to protecting national maritime sovereignty and providing vital support to thousands of fishermen in the southern continental shelf.

Earlier, on September 13, Battalion 553 of Phu Quoc Special Zone, Naval Region 5 held a ceremony to receive a net-house vegetable garden presented by the Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation presents a vegetable garden to Battalion 553, Naval Region 5.

This is a profound source of encouragement, inspiring the officers and soldiers of Battalion 553 to uphold vigilance, remain ever ready to defend the sovereignty of the nation and the southwestern continental shelf, and to be worthy of the trust and affection of the Party, the State and the people.

