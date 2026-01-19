HCMC delegation presents gifts to former youth volunteers in Hung Yen

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City officials visited and presented gifts to former youth volunteers affected by Agent Orange/dioxin at religious institutions across Hung Yen Province on January 18.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc and his delegation present gifts to former Youth Volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, paid a visit to former youth volunteers at Thai Binh Medical College in Hung Yen Province. The city’s leader expressed deep gratitude for their lifelong dedication and the sacrifices they made in their youth for the cause of national construction and defense.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City would continue working closely with other localities to further improve care for people with meritorious service, in tandem with the comprehensive implementation of policies for war veterans, social welfare programs, and social protection measures.

On this occasion, the delegation visited, presented gifts, and provided health insurance cards to former youth volunteers, who are now religious practitioners at local religious institutions. The delegation also donated VND200 million (US$7,604) to the Fund for Supporting Poor Patients at the General Hospital of Thai Binh Medical College.

The delegation donates VND200 million to the Fund for Supporting Poor Patients at the Thai Binh Medical College Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc inquires after the health of former Youth Volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh