HCMC delegation presents gifts to disadvantaged, policy families in Thai Nguyen

As part of the “Returning to Revolutionary Roots” initiative, on November 12, a delegation of propaganda, mass mobilization, press, and publishing officials from Ho Chi Minh City conducted meaningful activities in Thai Nguyen Province.

The delegation included Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the City’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; Mr. Tran Trong Dung, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association in the Southern region; Mr. Pham Quy Trong, Deputy Director of the Department of Locality No.3, Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; Mr. Le Van Minh and Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Heads of the HCMC’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

Delegates participate in the event.

At Phu Dinh Commune, a historic revolutionary base in the ATK region, the delegation presented gifts to 31 households, including policy beneficiaries and families facing difficult circumstances.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong said the journey, involving leaders and managers from press and publishing agencies as well as outstanding journalists and editors, has made significant contributions to propagating and spreading positive social values in recent times.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong delivers his remarks at the event.

“Visiting Thai Nguyen, a land rich in revolutionary tradition, the delegation was deeply moved to meet, converse with, and share with policy families and those in hardship. The gifts delivered carry our heartfelt sentiment from Ho Chi Minh City to the local people. We hope these families continue striving to improve their lives, building warmer, happier homes,” Mr. Tang Huu Phong shared.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc presents gifts at the event.

He also expressed gratitude to the Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and local authorities for supporting and facilitating the delegation’s activities, which strengthened bonds and solidarity between Ho Chi Minh City and provinces nationwide.

Disadvantaged households and policy families receive gifts from the HCMC delegation.

In response, Ms. Dao Thi Thanh Tuyen, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Phu Dinh Commune Party Committee, sincerely thanked the delegation for their deep care and support. She affirmed that the commune’s Party Committee, authorities, and ethnic communities would continue to unite and strive to develop their revolutionary homeland, honoring the heroic traditions of the ATK region.

Ms. Dao Thi Thanh Tuyen, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Phu Dinh Commune Party Committee, thanks the delegation.

During the program, 70-year-old Nguyen Thi Tien of Phu Dinh expressed her deep emotion upon receiving the visit and gifts from the Ho Chi Minh City delegation. Living in difficult circumstances, she raises five grandchildren alone, relying on a modest income from weaving bamboo mats.

Mr. Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents gifts to disadvantaged households.

By Cam Tuyet, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan