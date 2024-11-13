HCMC delegates real estate responsibilities to Department of Construction

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to delegate the implementation of tasks related to real estate business activities to the Department of Construction.

The construction site of the Dreamhome Riverside apartment project (District 8, HCMC) is in its final phase.

These tasks include the transfer of real estate projects, the sale and lease-purchase of future housing, and the licensing of real estate trading floors. Specifically, the Department of Construction will review documents and consult with relevant departments before submitting decisions on project transfers to the People's Committee of HCMC. If the project meets the required conditions, the Department will propose approval; otherwise, it will notify the reasons for non-compliance.

The Osimi apartment complex is located in Ward 15, Go Vap District.

Regarding the sale and lease-purchase of future housing, the Department will verify whether the housing meets the necessary conditions and inform the investor accordingly. The Department is also responsible for granting licenses to real estate trading floors, monitoring their operations, and revoking licenses when necessary.



Additionally, the Department will manage the publication of information about real estate brokerage, consulting, and management companies on the housing and real estate market information system.

The People's Committee of HCMC has instructed the Department of Construction to carry out these delegated tasks in accordance with legal regulations and cooperate with other relevant departments as needed. The decision is effective from November 8, 2024, to December 31, 2027.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan