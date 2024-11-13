Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC delegates real estate responsibilities to Department of Construction

SGGPO

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has decided to delegate the implementation of tasks related to real estate business activities to the Department of Construction.

20240815-160834-5405.jpg.jpg
The construction site of the Dreamhome Riverside apartment project (District 8, HCMC) is in its final phase.

These tasks include the transfer of real estate projects, the sale and lease-purchase of future housing, and the licensing of real estate trading floors. Specifically, the Department of Construction will review documents and consult with relevant departments before submitting decisions on project transfers to the People's Committee of HCMC. If the project meets the required conditions, the Department will propose approval; otherwise, it will notify the reasons for non-compliance.

20241025-074531-1071.jpg.jpg
The Osimi apartment complex is located in Ward 15, Go Vap District.

Regarding the sale and lease-purchase of future housing, the Department will verify whether the housing meets the necessary conditions and inform the investor accordingly. The Department is also responsible for granting licenses to real estate trading floors, monitoring their operations, and revoking licenses when necessary.

Additionally, the Department will manage the publication of information about real estate brokerage, consulting, and management companies on the housing and real estate market information system.

The People's Committee of HCMC has instructed the Department of Construction to carry out these delegated tasks in accordance with legal regulations and cooperate with other relevant departments as needed. The decision is effective from November 8, 2024, to December 31, 2027.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

People's Committee of HCMC Department of Construction real estate responsibilities real estate business activities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn