HCMC, Cuba to boost construction cooperation

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on September 29 received Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Antonio Mesa Villafana who is on a working visit to the city.

The Cuban Ministry of Construction’s delegation had a working session with the HCMC Construction and Building Material Association and construction enterprises of the city to seek cooperation opportunities between the two sides.

Some eight HCMC’s businesses will participate in the Havana International Fair in November. In addition, Cuba plans to organize a forum on construction and building materials and invite the southern metropolis to attend the event.

At the forum, Cuban businesses will directly with the partners of HCMC. It will be an opportunity for enterprises of the two sides to exchange and cooperate in the field of construction.

Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Antonio Mesa Villafana affirmed that the construction companies of Cuba wish to participate in the construction market in HCMC and get ready to provide high-quality human resources to support the city in developing the city’s building and urban sectors.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong expressed his impression of the transport and urban development of Cuba.

He also affirmed that the city is ready to strengthen cooperation with the country in the field of construction and urban development.

Additionally, he suggested the Cuban Minister of Construction to support and promote the potential for cooperation between HCMC and Cuban localities in the areas of mutual interest bringing practical benefits to both sides, cultivating and consolidating special friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba.