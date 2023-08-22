HCMC, Cuba strengthen cooperation in health

A delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by the Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le had a meeting with the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba on August 21 (local time).

During the exchange, the two sides shared experiences about the development of models of family healthcare, training doctors, social security work, and production technology of high-tech biological products.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that the visit aims to implement commitments on further strengthening the cooperative relationship between HCMC and Cuba, especially in the sectors of healthcare, biotechnology, culture, people-to-people exchanges, and learn about cooperation opportunities and share experience about issues which are of mutual interest for both nations.

She expressed her joy at the fruitful development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the healthcare area.

She affirmed that HCMC’s leaders hoped to receive Cuban experts to come to the city for exchanging and sharing experiences about healthcare for the people, technology transfer for vaccines and biological product production.

Cuban Deputy Minister of Health Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez said that all healthcare in Cuba is free to Cuban residents. The Cuban healthcare system employs a three-tiered structure for organizing primary, secondary, and tertiary care. in which, primary care is very important to improve people’s health and reduce the infant mortality rate.

Cuba has a successful family doctor model and good medical specialists and doctors who are working in many countries throughout the world. Cuba has earned big profits from medical services, including the export of doctors to give financial support for health care to local residents.

Ms. Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez said that the healthcare systems of Cuba and Vietnam have had many coordination activities for many years. Several Cuban doctors are living and working in Vietnam. The Cuban health sector gets ready to expand cooperative relations between the two countries as well as send doctors and medical experts to HCMC to support the city in caring for people’s health.

On the same day, the HCMC delegation offered flowers at the Monument to the National Hero José Marti and President Ho Chi Minh's statue in the capital La Habana.

José Martí, born on January 28, 1853, in Havana, was a prominent thinker and cultural figure, and unyielding revolutionary who made significant contributions to Cuba’s national independence in the late 19th century. He also laid the foundation for the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.

On August 20, the city’s leaders attended a survey on cultural attractions and visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Cuba.