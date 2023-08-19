HCMC’s high-ranking delegation visits Cuba, the US

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials led by Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le paid visits to Cuba and the US on August 18-31.

Attending the trip were Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu, Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People's Council Cao Thanh Binh; Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Chanh District Tran Van Nam, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung, deputy head of the Urban Department of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Hong Thanh, deputy head of the Legislative Department of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Van Dat, Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Huu Hung, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Pham Tran Thanh Thao, Chief of the Office of the delegation of National Assembly deputies of HCMC Do Thi Minh Quan.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the visit aimed to strengthen the special traditional relationship between the city and Cuba, especially in the fields of health, education, and tourism as well as implementing HCMC leaders’ commitment to enhancing the HCMC-Cuba relations, learning about cooperation opportunity and sharing experience in mutual interests.

The visit is part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and the southern Vietnam liberated zone in the central province of Quang Tri (September 1973 – 2023).

The HCMC delegation will have working sessions with the Ministry of Public Health, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), and the medical, cultural, and historical facilities of Cuba.

HCMC leaders’ visit to the US aims to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership (2013- 2023) and learn about the management and development of cultural institutions and urban renovation; cooperative opportunities in training high-quality human resources and improving cadres' work skills

The delegation will work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the US, the Chicago Department of Planning and Development, the Smithsonian Institution, museums, and community culture units.