HCMC creates favorable environment for local democratic supervision

A conference to review the 25-year implementation of Politburo’s Directive 30-CT/TW dated February 1998 on building and implementing the Regulation on Grass-Roots Democracy was held in HCMC on November 7.

Attending the event were Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization, Do Van Phoi; Vu Anh Tuan, Head of the Permanent Office of the Central Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission in HCMC; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Speaking at the event, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, said that after 25 years of implementing Directive 30-CT/TW of the Politburo, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, along with local party committees and authorities at all levels have concretized and developed it into documents and solutions for the implementation.

In addition, the political system has effectively promoted the great national solidarity bloc, contributing to developing the economy and society, and maintaining political security, social order, and safety throughout the city.

Over the past 20 years, HCMC has carried out 5,230 projects, including 3,847 works of the movement to donate land for street expansion in the city with nearly 168,140 households contributing 5.4 million square meters of land, equivalent to VND10,050 billion (US$397.4 million) and individuals who donated VND458 billion (US$18.1 million) to implement the projects.

In his speech at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the city has strengthened administrative reforms and focused on the sectors that directly impact people's lives, improving and enhancing the quality of life for the people.

The city has also efficiently and smoothly operated the feedback management system on the National Public Service Portal at all three levels; established the Center for Digital Transformation under the municipal People's Committee; completed the digitalization of four types of civil status registration.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh