HCMC counts down to reunification celebrations

HCMC is brimming with patriotic anticipation as residents, from veterans to youth and even international students, actively prepare for and reflect on the upcoming 50 th anniversary of national reunification.

People are loudly singing the song “As If Uncle Ho Were Here with Our Victory” (Photo: SGGP)

Honoring past, embracing future

Seeing her husband lost in contemplation before the “Echoes of the Great Spring Victory 1975 in Cinema” exhibition on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, Nguyen Thanh Hien silently photographed him. Fifty years earlier, in this same city, her husband, Pham Trong Bien, had directly participated in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign.

“My commanding officer was Senior General Tran Van Tra, the inaugural Chairman of the City Military Control Committee”, veteran Bien reminisced. “The sheer elation when our forces took control of Saigon is hard to articulate. Despite daunting challenges, we poured our hearts into rebuilding the city.”

Veterans like Bien bear time’s relentless marks. Yet, observing families bringing children to exhibitions, and young people staying until dawn to witness parade rehearsals, witnessing fervent patriotism permeating every corner, deeply stirred his emotions.

“The fear that our generation’s passing would erode historical memory has dissipated”, Bien said emotionally, “because younger generations are exceptionally safeguarding our nation’s cherished traditions.”

History obviously endures as long as generations appreciate, preserve, and build upon it. The youth’s fresh perspectives and passionate hearts will succeed their elders in recounting the nation’s heroic narratives.

Joining celebrations for the 50th anniversary of South Liberation and National Reunification, 33-year-old Trinh Thi My Le, Deputy Head of the Khmer Literature and Arts Association under HCMC’s Association of Ethnic Minority Literature and Arts, has contributed through literary creations and performances. She facilitated association members’ participation in the parade group of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee - HCMC. Furthermore, she is honored to attend the anniversary ceremony on April 30 morning.

As a Khmer woman who has made HCMC her home, Deputy Head My Le holds deeper appreciation for national unity during these commemorative days. “During parade rehearsals, we all seemed to merge into one cohesive whole”, she reflected. “I'm incredibly excited for the April 30 celebrations.”

Also present is Phan Bui Phuong Lam, an enthusiastic student from HCMC University of Economics. For someone passionate about history and regular participant in political discourse competitions, this is an invaluable opportunity to meet witnesses to history firsthand.

In 2023, Phuong Lam participated in the “Youth Studying and Following Ho Chi Minh’s Thought, Morality, and Style” competition organized by the Ministry of Education and Training. Lam also competed in “Proud of Vietnamese History 2024” contest, themed “Proud of 50 Years of Heroic City”, organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union - HCMC, securing third prize.

The national-level grand rehearsal for the military parade and march celebrating the April 30 grand ceremony has received great attention from the people (Photo: SGGP)



Commitment and responsibility in action

Taking a brief midday break on April 28, Nguyen Thi Thuy, a worker at District 1 Public Service One-Member Co. Ltd., shared insights into her recent workload. Since commemorative activities began, coupled with tourist influx particularly in central District 1, sanitation workers’ duties have intensified considerably.

Each day, Thuy begins at 4:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., while colleagues undertake the night shift from 3:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. During major events like rehearsals for the 50th anniversary celebrations, workers extend shifts until 4-5 a.m.

Thuy has dedicated three years to this essential work. While District 1 frequently hosts significant events, she has never witnessed a commemoration as grand as the 50th anniversary. Despite demanding work, she finds immense satisfaction contributing to the city’s cleanliness while experiencing the vibrant parade rehearsals. Although urban sanitation workers’ workload has significantly increased these days, her team members consistently encourage one another without complaints.

As central hub for the military parade, Chairman Le Duc Thanh of the District 1 People’s Committee stated that the district has enhanced green space decorations before the Reunification Palace and along Le Duan Boulevard. The ten wards’ People’s Committees have intensified public campaigns, urging residents to clean surroundings and display national flags. Garbage collection units have increased efforts to ensure environmental sanitation.

With anticipated attendance of approximately 15,000 people, despite organizing committee’s provision of restroom facilities, District 1 has proactively collaborated with District 1 Public Service One-Member Co. Ltd. to install 52 mobile toilets for stage construction crews.

Simultaneously, it coordinated with HCMC Urban Environment Co. to deploy around 300 mobile toilets along side streets of Le Duan Boulevard and parade routes to serve participating forces and the general public. These facilities have electricity and water sources provided by agencies, units, and businesses nearby.

In recent days, Khamsavath Bounmy, a Lao student studying at HCMC University of Technology and Education, witnessed preliminary and final rehearsals of the military parade celebrating the grand April 30 anniversary. Armed with his small camera, he immersed himself in the crowd, capturing proud moments of military contingents, particularly the parade bloc representing the Lao army. Sharing his experience, Khamsavath Bounmy expressed, “The atmosphere in HCMC has been incredibly vibrant and bustling. I've never witnessed such a large, joyful crowd. Especially knowing the Lao army is participating, I feel even prouder of the close brotherly relationship between our nations. My love for the city where I live and study has only deepened.” Khamsavath Bounmy added that he plans to arrive before 2:00 a.m. on April 30 to secure the best vantage point and preserve these meaningful moments as a cherished memory of his studies and experiences in Vietnam.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam