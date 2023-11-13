HCMC continuously improving dwellers’ life quality

SGGP Newspaper conducted an interview with Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on current social security policies here for a better and more modern, civilized and humane city.



Firstly, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai informed about the achievements of HCMC since the beginning of this year as well as future plans regarding social security maintenance, especially towards the vulnerable and ethnic people.

The city has built new houses and repaired damaged ones for the poor. Scholarships, medical insurance cards, and means to earn a living have been delivered to the needy so that they can stabilize their life.

In the next few months of this year, more such activities will be done. Nguyen Huu Tho Scholarships will be distributed to poor students, more means for earning a living will be given to poor and near-poor households, monthly financial sponsorship for orphans will be passed on, care will be offered to seriously wounded soldiers as well as Vietnamese heroic mothers, and job training will be provided to those in need.

The city is mobilizing the aid of businesses and the community for the above meaningful activities, while the municipal Party’s Committee is assigning the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC and other state organizations to also be in charge of building houses for the poor in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Reunification Day on April 30, 2025.

Explaining the methods to mobilize possible resources to fulfill the social security aims in HCMC according to the direction of the eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee even during such economic downturn at present, Deputy Secretary Hai shared that the city has tried to fulfill its social security tasks for laborers losing their jobs all year round, especially on holidays. It encourages workers to cooperate for the overall development of the city.

The city has established its Social Security Fund, raising money from socio-political organizations, individuals, philanthropists, and existing charitable groups in order to help the poor via practical activities like job training, professional skill improvement, job change support, job recommendation. The Fund will also help the vulnerable so that they themselves can increase their income sustainably.

The Deputy Secretary stressed that improving the quality of human resources via training is one smart method for sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic growth in the city. During the 2021-2025 period, HCMC focuses on staff training for key industries like information and communications technology, artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, healthcare, business administration, finance and banking, tourism.

This laborer quality increase can only be done via upgrading the teaching process, expanding the network of vocational schools and colleges as well as continuing educational institutes, fostering talented people, sending the capable abroad for further training, forming a team of experts and scientists in various fields to satisfy both short-term and long-term demands.

As to improving social welfare for city dwellers to ensure social security and safety together with society management, Deputy Secretary Hai shared that HCMC has always given high priority to the task of helping the vulnerable, especially poor and near-poor households. And thus, policies for socio-economic growth are developed to comply with this priority, along with ensuring national defense.



At present, HCMC is caring for over 6,000 people in state-owned shelters and another 3,000 in private ones. It is leading the country with regard to implementing preferential policies for the senior and disable. In particular, people over 75 years old are eligible for free bus rides. About 5.3 million laborers encountering difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic have received financial aid of VND5.24 trillion (US$215.1 million) in total. The city has also organized training sessions to improve the professional skills of its human resources for restructuring economic sectors until 2025.

More importantly, sustainable poverty reduction must be the long-term political mission of all socio-political organizations and the community, contributing to fostering social justice and improving the life quality of all city dwellers. This is in accordance with Directive No.05-CT/ TW by the Secretariat on increasing the leadership of the Party in sustainable poverty reduction until 2030, the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the HCMC Party’s Committee.

Simultaneously, innovation is promoted to reach the highest possible results in this sustainable poverty reduction process so that by the end of 2025, HCMC will have had no poor household under the national standards and only 0.5 percent under the city’s standards, which is the goal set in the Resolution of the 11th Congress above to celebrate Anniversary of the Reunification Day on April 30, 2025.

The mentioned measures are expected to help HCMC reach the goal of ‘leaving no one behind’ and ‘establishing a more modern, civilized, loving city’.